A Guide To Giving Your Cat The Best Birthday Ever

Your cat’s birthday is coming up, so obviously you want to make sure the day is extra special for him.

But figuring out what activities to plan and what to buy for your cat’s birthday can be time consuming. So The Dodo created a guide so you can have everything you need to plan the perfect cat birthday party all in one place.

Things to do for your cat’s birthday



5 Ideas To Celebrate Your Cat’s Birthday: As a cat parent, your cat’s birthday (or adoption day) is a special day. It’s the day you met your best friend! To help you figure out what to do to make your cat’s day extra special, The Dodo put together a list of five ideas for how to celebrate your cat’s birthday.

Here's How To Celebrate Your Cat's Gotcha Day: Gotcha Day is just as important as a birthday! So here’s a guide of what you need to throw a Gotcha Day party so you can spend more time celebrating and less time planning.

How to throw a cat birthday party



Cat Birthday Party Checklist: To help you throw an awesome cat birthday party, The Dodo created a checklist of everything you need for your cat’s b-day.

What You Need To Throw A Cat Birthday Party



Here’s a list of some of the cutest cat birthday party supplies available online so you can throw your cat the best birthday ever (even if she’s only interested in the treats).

Cat birthday treats



7 Special Treats Designed Just For Your Cat's Birthday: To help you find some super fun treats for your cat’s special day, The Dodo rounded up seven of the best cat birthday treats that your cat will love.

The Yummiest Birthday Cakes Your Cat Will Actually Like: The Dodo found five cat birthday cakes that are so cute you might want to eat them yourself.

Cat birthday gifts



These Are The Best Birthday Gifts For Your Cat: The Dodo has done a bit of shopping for you and found the best cat-parent-approved birthday-themed toys (as well as some other purr-worthy items) that will make this year’s birthday celebration fun for both you and your BFF.