The Best Hanukkah Dog Toys You Can Buy
Enough for every night 🎁🎁🎁
Christmas dog toys are pretty easy to find, but sometimes it can be harder to find Hanukkah ones.
So The Dodo found some for you!
Here are some of the cutest and most festive Hanukkah dog toys available online so you can give your pup the best holiday ever.
This interactive toy will keep your pup playing all day. The plush dreidel comes with little teddy bears to hide inside for a fun game of hide-and-seek.
Your dog will have so much fun chewing on this bear. It’s blue with a Star of David, so it’s cute and festive for Hanukkah. Your pup will love the sound of the crinkle paper inside, and it’s made with an extra layer of material and cross-stitched to stand up to dogs who like to chew a lot. It also has a special noisemaker that squeaks when you shake it from side to side.
This plush bone is perfect for taking holiday photos with a new pup. It says “My First Hanukkah” on one side and “Happy Hanukkah” on the other. It has squeakers inside that your dog will love playing with, too.
This plush dreidel toy is super festive. It sings the song “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel” that your pup will want to play over and over again. One Amazon reviewer said, “Not sure what exactly it is about this singing chewy toy, but our two dogs are absolutely bonkers about it.”
This plush blue and white gefilte fish says, “Oy vey,” when you squeeze it (which is what you might be saying when it won’t stop talking). One reviewer said, “Our golden just LOVES this toy. She walks around with it for hours on end, squeezing it.”
This Hanukkah dog toy combo comes with a dreidel and gelt. The gelt has a menorah on it, and the dreidel says “That’s how I roll.” The toys are plush and have squeakers and a crinkly texture, so your pup will definitely love it.
This menorah dog toy says “Happy Hanukkah” on the base of the menorah. It’s plush and has a rope attached to the bottom so you can play tug-of-war. It has a squeaker inside and a crinkly texture that your pup will love.
This adorable penguin toy is wearing a scarf and a yarmulke with a Star of David on it. The toy is squeaky and crinkly with a flat shape.
This jelly donut dog toy is super cute. It has a smiley face and says “Don’t be jelly” on the bottom. It has a squeaker inside, so your dog will love chewing on it nonstop.
This hide-and-seek toy includes a Star of David with coins to hide inside. The coins have cute smiley faces, and they’re squeaky to keep your pup entertained. The toy is interactive, so it will keep your dog busy while you’re making dinner or wrapping more Hanukkah gifts.
This Hanukkah dog toy set comes with three toys, so your pup can pick whichever one matches his mood. There’s a plush penguin, a plush dreidel with a rope attached and a rubber ring for chewing.
This cute blue bone toy has a bit of a play on words on it. The bone is crinkly and squeaky to keep your pup playing all day.
This calendar has eight fun and festive holiday toys for every night of Hanukkah. It comes with a variety of plush, rope and crinkly toys, and they’re all Hannukah themed, including a dreidel, a ball with the Star of David on it and gelt.
This blue and white rope toy has a tennis ball in the middle that says “Happy Chanukah!” with a menorah and dreidel. The two ropes are perfect for playing tug-of-war with your pup.
This Star of David rope toy is super festive. The rope is made of cotton and is tightly wound, so it will last even if your pup chews on it all day long. Chewing on this toy will help keep his teeth and gums healthy, too — so it’s a win-win.
This bone toy has a fun Hanukkah print that includes the Star of David and dreidels. The plush bone is stuffing-free and has a squeaker inside.