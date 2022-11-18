These Hanukkah Cat Toys Will Keep Your Cat Busy For More Than 8 Days

So much to choose from.

By Olivia Harvey

Published on 11/18/2022 at 1:52 PM

Hanukkah kicks off on December 18 — are you and your cat ready to celebrate? If you’re hoping to treat your BFF to a few fun Hanukkah-themed cat treats during your celebration, then we found the best collection of toys to choose from.

From plush dreidels and coins to themed catnip mice and rattle balls, there are Hanukkah cat toys for every cat on the list below.

The 9 cutest Hanukkah cat toys to give to your cat this year

These are the best Hanukkah-themed cat toys we found.

Something for every play style: Merry Makings Hanukkah Gelt-y Pleasure Cat Toy Set
$7

This set of three cat toys from Merry Makings will definitely keep your cat entertained throughout the entire eight days of Hanukkah celebrations. The set comes with two plush toys (a cat and a coin), both stuffed with organic catnip, and a rattle ball.

Let the countdown begin: Frisco Holiday 8 Days of Hanukkah Calendar
$25

Celebrate the eight days of Hanukkah with your cat by picking up this gift calendar from Frisco. Behind each door is a different Hanukkah-themed plush toy filled with catnip so your cat can get in on the fun, too!

Something a bit more understated: Boots & Barkley Hanukkah Cat Toy Candies
$3

These Hanukkah cat toys from Boots & Barkley aren’t as in-your-face as the other Hanukkah-themed toys on this list. Each one is made out of a blue striped fabric and has ribbons sewn into each end. Plus, all three “candies” are stuffed with catnip to ensure your cat has a blast.

Mice to match the Hanukkah aesthetic: Frisco Holiday Hanukkah Mice
$4

Decorated in blues, whites and gold, these catnip mice are ready to celebrate the holiday. You get five mice in each set, and each one is stuffed with crinkle paper to keep your cat interested and entertained. 

For feather lovers: More and Merrier Hanukkah Cat Pickle Toy
$6

If your cat has a thing for feather toys, then she’ll love the pickle toy from More and Merrier. This cute little pickle is decked out for Hanukkah and has a blue feather at one end that will drive your cat wild. It also comes with a yellow rattle ball for some variety.

Because two is better than one: Frisco Holiday Hanukkah Teaser Cat Toys
$9

This set of two Hanukkah-themed teaser cat toys features everything that may appear at your Hanukkah celebration: fish, bread, coins, a menorah and even a dreidel. Each plush is packed with catnip, so your cat will be ready to play for hours.

Give your cat her own dreidel: Frisco Holiday Dreidel & Coins
$8

Complete with a dreidel, two coins and a pouch to keep them in, this set of plush cat toys from Frisco is as fun for your cat to play with as it is to look at. Each plush is stuffed with catnip to make the holiday even more exciting.

For the pastry fans: Merry Makings Don’t Be Jelly Plush Cat Toys
$5

If your favorite part of Hanukkah is the sweets, then this set of cat toys from Merry Makings is for you (and your cat!). It comes with a jelly donut plush and a worried-looking rugelach with a bite taken out of it.

If you can’t pick just one: Boots & Barkley Hanukkah Cat Toy Gift Set
$8

Great to give as a gift or to use as a countdown calendar, the Boots & Barkley gift set comes with eight Hanukkah-themed cat toys, each stuffed with catnip for hours of fun. 

Choosing your favorite Hanukkah cat toys may be the hardest decision you’ll have to make all year! And if you’re hunting for Hanukkah dog toys, too, then check out our roundup here.

