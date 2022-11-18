Hanukkah kicks off on December 18 — are you and your cat ready to celebrate? If you’re hoping to treat your BFF to a few fun Hanukkah-themed cat treats during your celebration, then we found the best collection of toys to choose from.

From plush dreidels and coins to themed catnip mice and rattle balls, there are Hanukkah cat toys for every cat on the list below.

The 9 cutest Hanukkah cat toys to give to your cat this year

These are the best Hanukkah-themed cat toys we found.