Here Are Some Of The Best Hands-Free Dog Leashes Of 2022

If you feel like you need three extra hands to hold your coffee, wallet and dog’s poop bags when you’re walking your pup, you might want to try a hands-free dog leash.

Hands-free dog leashes are super helpful to have in general, and they can be especially useful when running with your dog, since you won’t have your arms restricted by holding a leash.

The Dodo spoke to Julie Burgess, a certified dog trainer for Senior Tail Waggers and a veterinary technician, to get recommendations for hands-free dog leashes and leash training tips.

How to use a hands-free dog leash

A hands-free dog leash looks a lot like a regular leash, but instead of holding it with your hands, it’ll go around your waist.

To teach your dog to walk on a hands-free leash, you can follow similar steps as you would when training him to walk on a regular leash. “Place the leash around your waist and drop a treat,” Burgess told The Dodo. “Encourage your dog to follow you by dropping treats and slowly walking with him. Continue intermittently dropping treats and practice until your dog can confidently walk with you.”

Be sure to pay attention to your surroundings while walking your dog with a hands-free leash in case you need to grab the leash for any reason, like to stop your dog from crossing the street without you.

Keep in mind that you should only use a hands-free leash if your dog’s leash trained and doesn’t do a lot of pulling when you walk him. If your dog suddenly lunges at something while the leash is around your waist, he could hurt you or you could lose control of him, especially if you have a big dog.

What to look for when buying a hands-free dog leash

Here are some things to consider when picking out the perfect hands-free leash for your dog:

Length — Length is an important factor when picking out a hands-free dog leash. Longer leashes will reduce pulling when running with your dog.

Handles — If you want extra control, think about getting a hands-free leash with additional handles so you can grab your dog to steer him if needed.

Bungee — Some leashes are like a bungee cord and stretch when your dog runs ahead of you so you won’t get pulled off your feet.

Additional features — Some hands-free leashes have a pouch attached so you can easily carry stuff for your dog or your phone and wallet, which is especially useful if you don’t have pockets.

Best hands-free dog leashes

The Dodo found some of the best hands-free dog leashes for everyday use and running.