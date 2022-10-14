The Best And Safest Hamster Wheel Options Your New Friend Will Totally Love

So, you’ve just adopted the most adorable little hamster. To help your new friend live his best life, he’ll need a large enough cage to burrow around in, healthy food to eat and, of course, a way to exercise in his cage. Enter the hamster wheel.

Running on a wheel is essential for keeping him in shape — if your hamster doesn’t get enough exercise, he can become overweight (which would put a strain on his heart and lungs, and could shorten his life expectancy). And because hamsters are naturally curious, they like mentally stimulating toys. Exercising on his wheel can keep your hamster from being stressed and restless.

“Hamsters can run for miles in the wild each night, so really enjoy wheels in captivity,” Dr. Hilary Jones, chief veterinary officer at DodoVet (and former hamster parent!), told The Dodo. “It’s not something they need to be taught. While some of my hamsters were a little on the lazy side, in general, hamsters will naturally take to a wheel and instantly start running.”

The best hamster wheels will have a solid running surface and are large enough so your hamster can run safely without bending his back (and since he’ll be using it a lot, bonus points if it doesn’t make noise while in use!).

We spoke to Dr. Jones for more insight on how to find the best hamster wheels and accessories. Here are our top picks: