100+ Hamster Names For Every Personality
Picking out the perfect hamster name is so much fun 🐹
You can’t wait to cuddle and play with your new pet hamster — but what should you name him?
Picking a name for your BFF can feel impossible, since you just want to come up with one that’s absolutely perfect and matches your tiny pal’s personality.
And even though your hamster is sweet and small, the most fitting moniker might just be one that’s larger than life.
So whether you’re looking for something cute, funny, cartoony or unique, The Dodo’s got you covered. We’ve rounded up over 100 of the best hamster names. Good luck deciding between these gems.
Cute hamster names
These cute hamster names are just as adorable as your new BFF. They’re sure to bring a smile to your face every time you see your teeny pet.
- Biscuit
- Buttercup
- Cheeks
- Cheerio
- Chomper
- Doodle
- Fluffy
- Hammy
- Honey
- Mr. Whiskers
- Nibbles
- Patches
- Pop-Tart
- Skittles
Funny hamster names
If you love a good laugh, these funny hamster names will crack you up. Seriously, the choices in this list are sure to give you a good chuckle.
- Alfalfa
- Cheeto
- Chris Hamsworth
- Frodo
- Furby
- Ham Solo
- Hamburger
- Jean-Claude Van Ham
- Mia Hamm(ster)
- Mouse
- Mustard
- Oompa Loompa
- Poopsie
- Scabbers
- Snookums
- Taco
Disney hamster names
For Disney-obsessed pet parents, why not name your hamster after one of these beloved Disney characters? It’s the best way to bring your favorite Disney rodent to life.
- Basil of Baker Street (“The Great Mouse Detective”)
- Bernard (“The Rescuers”)
- Gus Gus (“Cinderella”)
- Jaq (“Cinderella”)
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Miss Bianca (“The Rescuers”)
- Mr. Big (“Zootopia”)
- Remy ("Ratatouille")
- Rhino (“Bolt”)
- Roquefort (“The Aristocats”)
Hamster names based on other cartoons
If you’re a big cartoon fan, you’ll probably love these names inspired by actual animated hamsters. (Take it from us — it’s a great way to relive your childhood, or get your kids to really connect with their new friend.)
- Dr. Hamster (from “Peppa Pig”)
- Hamtaro (from “Hamtaro”)
- Jellybean (from “Cocomelon”)
- Peepi (from “Invader Zim”)
- Snowball (from “Pinky and the Brain”)
- Twiggy (from “The Powerpuff Girls”)
Unique hamster names
Your one-of-a-kind hamster will appreciate having a name that’s as unique as he is. Plus, how much fun is it to have your friends say, “I’ve never heard of that name for a hamster before!”
- Archer
- Bandit
- Bear
- Blue
- Chewy
- Clover
- Dizzy
- Flit
- Goggles
- Houdini
- Iggy
- Ivy
- Kernel
- Kiki
- Mona
- Rascal
- Turbo
Boy hamster names
These names would suit your cuddly boy hamster so well. See how these work for your little guy.
- Ace
- Arnold
- Bernard
- Buster
- Chadwick
- Duncan
- Einstein
- Felix
- Franklin
- Fred
- Hamilton
- Hamlet
- Harry
- Ike
- Kevin
- Larry
- Maximilian
- Milo
- Rex
- Spike
Girl hamster names
Your sweet girl hamster will be able to pull off any of these names that are as pretty as she is.
- Abby
- Amber
- Bebe
- Bella
- Bonnie
- Daisy
- Dolly
- Dora
- Ellie
- Faith
- Ginger
- Hazel
- Lily
- Luna
- Mabel
- Rosie
- Roxy
- Sandy
- Winnie
There are so many great names on this list that we might’ve accidentally made it impossible for you to choose (sorry!). But no matter which one you go with, it’s definitely going to be the perfect name for your sweet new hamster.
