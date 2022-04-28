100+ Hamster Names For Every Personality

You can’t wait to cuddle and play with your new pet hamster — but what should you name him?

Picking a name for your BFF can feel impossible, since you just want to come up with one that’s absolutely perfect and matches your tiny pal’s personality.

And even though your hamster is sweet and small, the most fitting moniker might just be one that’s larger than life.

So whether you’re looking for something cute, funny, cartoony or unique, The Dodo’s got you covered. We’ve rounded up over 100 of the best hamster names. Good luck deciding between these gems.

Cute hamster names

These cute hamster names are just as adorable as your new BFF. They’re sure to bring a smile to your face every time you see your teeny pet.

Biscuit

Buttercup

Cheeks

Cheerio

Chomper

Doodle

Fluffy

Hammy

Honey

Mr. Whiskers

Nibbles

Patches

Pop-Tart

Skittles

Funny hamster names

If you love a good laugh, these funny hamster names will crack you up. Seriously, the choices in this list are sure to give you a good chuckle.

Alfalfa

Cheeto

Chris Hamsworth

Frodo

Furby

Ham Solo

Hamburger

Jean-Claude Van Ham

Mia Hamm(ster)

Mouse

Mustard

Oompa Loompa

Poopsie

Scabbers

Snookums

Taco

Disney hamster names

For Disney-obsessed pet parents, why not name your hamster after one of these beloved Disney characters? It’s the best way to bring your favorite Disney rodent to life.

Basil of Baker Street (“The Great Mouse Detective”)

Bernard (“The Rescuers”)

Gus Gus (“Cinderella”)

Jaq (“Cinderella”)

Mickey

Minnie

Miss Bianca (“The Rescuers”)

Mr. Big (“Zootopia”)

Remy ("Ratatouille")

Rhino (“Bolt”)

Roquefort (“The Aristocats”)

Hamster names based on other cartoons

If you’re a big cartoon fan, you’ll probably love these names inspired by actual animated hamsters. (Take it from us — it’s a great way to relive your childhood, or get your kids to really connect with their new friend.)

Dr. Hamster (from “Peppa Pig”)

Hamtaro (from “Hamtaro”)

Jellybean (from “Cocomelon”)

Peepi (from “Invader Zim”)

Snowball (from “Pinky and the Brain”)

Twiggy (from “The Powerpuff Girls”)

Unique hamster names

Your one-of-a-kind hamster will appreciate having a name that’s as unique as he is. Plus, how much fun is it to have your friends say, “I’ve never heard of that name for a hamster before!”

Archer

Bandit

Bear

Blue

Chewy

Clover

Dizzy

Flit

Goggles

Houdini

Iggy

Ivy

Kernel

Kiki

Mona

Rascal

Turbo

Boy hamster names

These names would suit your cuddly boy hamster so well. See how these work for your little guy.

Ace

Arnold

Bernard

Buster

Chadwick

Duncan

Einstein

Felix

Franklin

Fred

Hamilton

Hamlet

Harry

Ike

Kevin

Larry

Maximilian

Milo

Rex

Spike

Girl hamster names

Your sweet girl hamster will be able to pull off any of these names that are as pretty as she is.

Abby

Amber

Bebe

Bella

Bonnie

Daisy

Dolly

Dora

Ellie

Faith

Ginger

Hazel

Lily

Luna

Mabel

Rosie

Roxy

Sandy

Winnie

There are so many great names on this list that we might’ve accidentally made it impossible for you to choose (sorry!). But no matter which one you go with, it’s definitely going to be the perfect name for your sweet new hamster.

