3 Healthy Hamster Food Options From Pellets To Fresh Vegetables

We talked to the experts about what makes a food nutritious for hamsters and why, and found the absolute best hamster foods that are currently available to purchase.

If you’ve recently become a hamster parent , then you’re probably in the process of learning anything and everything you can about these cute little creatures, including what kind of hamster food you should be feeding him.

What foods can hamsters eat?

The most important thing to figure out upon becoming a hamster parent is what kind of food your new little friend should be eating. There are a few options out there, but only one reigns supreme.

Pellets, seeds and rodent blocks

The best food you can feed your hamster will be pellet-style food.

“Hamsters do well on a mixture of pellets and a small amount of seeds, grains or pieces of nuts,” veterinarian Dr. Gregory Rich of Avian & Exotic Animal Hospital of Louisiana told The Dodo.

“The ideal food for hamsters is a commercial pellet-type food or rodent blocks,” Dr. Megan Conrad, an Oregon-based vet who works with Hello Ralphie, told The Dodo. However, unlike Dr. Rich, Dr. Conrad believes seeds are not necessarily good to include in your hamster’s diet.

“Seed diets can be high in fat and deficient in the nutrients your hamster needs,” she said.

If you do choose to give your hamster food that’s a mixture of pellets and seeds (aka variety food), make sure he finishes the entire bowl of food before you replace it — this will ensure he’s getting the nutrients from the pellets and not just picking out the tasty seeds. Picking and choosing what to eat out of a variety food is called selective eating.

But both vets agree that a seed-only diet is not ideal. Pellets and/or rodent blocks are the way to go.

Best hamster food you can buy

So which hamster foods are the best for your little buddy? Here are some brands that come recommended by the experts.