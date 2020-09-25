Here’s How To Keep Your Pets Safe This Halloween

Halloween comes with all kinds of fun, and it's natural to want to get your pet in on the excitement — especially if it involves an adorable (or very, very scary) costume.

But with all that spooky fun comes its own set of dangers for pets — like the horror of your pet getting too curious about those flaming jack-o'-lanterns.

Fortunately, all of these dangers can be avoided by a little planning and some strategic placement.

“Whether it’s cats or dogs or even smaller creatures, hazards such as electrical cords, candles or other open flames pose a risk,” Dr. Paul Cunningham, senior emergency clinician at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital in Michigan, told The Dodo.

Here are some tips for keeping your pets safe on Halloween, according to Dr. Cunningham:

1. Conceal electrical cables when possible

You can do this by hiding them under carpets, behind furniture or in cord wraps. “This helps to prevent chewing or tripping,” which are common causes of household injuries in pets, Dr. Cunningham said.

2. Avoid the use of open flame candles in spaces where your pets will have access

Their curiosity may lead to a waxy mess or, worse, a house fire, so Dr. Cunningham recommends keeping any sort of open flame away from areas where your pets will be — especially if the flames will be left unattended.

3. Keep Halloween candy out of reach

Since candy toxicity spikes around Halloween due to stealthy pets sneaking into your candy stash, it’s best to completely avoid this by hiding candy bowls and bags.

4. Keep pets in separate areas when needed

“And truthfully, the best advice of all is to keep pets in separate areas of the house if they cannot be supervised at all times,” Dr. Cunningham said. “No one wants to end a holiday with a vet visit or home damage.”

This is especially true if your pet is scared of costumes or strangers, and isn’t likely to react well to trick-or-treaters.

With these simple safety steps and precautions, you can rest easy knowing your pets are safe this Halloween — which gives you more time to hunt down the perfect matching costume (for pets who don’t mind dressing up)!