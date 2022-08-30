6 Halloween Dog Treats So Your Pup Can Trick-Or-Treat Too
They’re practically candy for dogs 🍬
You don’t want your dog to feel left out while you enjoy all the delicious Halloween candy he can’t eat, so what goodies can you give him to feel happy and included this spooky season?
It turns out there are actually plenty of Halloween-themed dog treats you can get online, which means your pup gets to partake in that sweet snack time just like all the other trick-or-treaters.
We rounded up some great Halloween dog treats you can give your dog to celebrate the holiday together.
These peanut butter biscuits are shaped like bones, which is totally fitting for Halloween. They’re made with apples and carrots to give your pup a little fiber boost, and the crunchy texture is good for his dental health.
These crunchy treats are baked into three different spooky shapes — a ghost, a jack-o’-lantern and a bat — just for Halloween. They’re also packed with healthy and tasty ingredients like pumpkin, cinnamon, carrots and flaxseed. But don’t just take our word for it. They have over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
These pumpkin-flavored soft treats are good for some pups with food allergies, because they don’t contain a lot of ingredients that are common allergens, like meat, wheat, corn, soy and eggs.
Greenies are super popular dental treats among pet parents that actually freshen your pup’s breath, and they come in a special flavor just for Halloween. Thanks to the ridge design and the chewy texture, these treats are great at fighting plaque and tartar between brushes. They’re available for dogs in four different size ranges:
Fans of the Tim Burton Halloween classic will love these dental chews because they’ve got Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, on them. Plus they’re soy- and gluten-free, in case your pup’s sensitive to those ingredients.
These treats are the closest to Halloween candy your dog can get because they’re made with peanut butter, pumpkin and carob (aka a dog-safe version of chocolate). So now you don’t have to feel guilty about eating sweet treats in front of your pup, since he has his own now.
These Halloween dog treats are all great options for spoiling your pup this fall.
