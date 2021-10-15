Here Are 10 Super Fun Halloween Dog Toys

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Halloween can be scary for dogs, and extra playtime is the perfect way to keep your pup distracted and happy.

So why not add a few new Halloween-themed dog toys to his collection so he can celebrate the spooky season with you?

The Dodo rounded up 10 of the cutest, spookiest and most fun Halloween dog toys so you and your pup can have an extra-festive October together.