Here Are 10 Super Fun Halloween Dog Toys
Your dog will love these 👻🎃
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Halloween can be scary for dogs, and extra playtime is the perfect way to keep your pup distracted and happy.
So why not add a few new Halloween-themed dog toys to his collection so he can celebrate the spooky season with you?
The Dodo rounded up 10 of the cutest, spookiest and most fun Halloween dog toys so you and your pup can have an extra-festive October together.
This plush orange and black spider is extra-large, so it’s perfect for big dogs and will be a fun oversized toy for smaller dogs. It has crinkly legs and makes a grunting noise to keep your pup engaged when playing. One Amazon reviewer said, “My dog’s favorite all-time toy! She’s had three.” Another reviewer said, “My dog loves these things to death and loves to sling the legs around. I have bought so many!”
These KONG tennis balls have a super cute ghost pattern and a squeaker inside. They’re made of a softer, less abrasive material than regular tennis balls, so they won’t hurt or scrape your dog’s mouth. They’re also really bouncy to give your pup lots of exercise playing fetch.
This limited-edition Halloween-themed goody box has everything your dog needs to celebrate (and since it’s only available for the Halloween season, you’ll have to get it fast before it’s gone)! The box includes a selection of treats, two Halloween plush toys, an eyeball ice cream cone and a stuffed “Boo!” Plus, all the products in the box are picked out by pet parents, so you know your dog will love them. You even get a jack-o’-lantern bandana to dress your pup up for the season and a “Happy Halloween” banner.
This skull toy is for dog parents who want to get a little spookier. It’s beef flavored to keep your dog interested, and it’s made of soft rubber and nylon so it won’t hurt his mouth. Chewing on this toy will help keep your dog’s mouth and teeth clean and healthy, too. It has little bumps in it that massage his gums and help prevent buildup on his teeth.
This plush haunted house is actually a dog puzzle (and it’s kind of like four toys in one). Along with the house, you get a squeaky stuffed ghost, skeleton and black cat, which your dog has to figure out how to get out. Your dog can even play with this toy on his own, so it will keep him busy while you’re working (or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters).
These squeaky toys come in a pack of three Halloween characters — a bat, a pumpkin and Frankenstein. They don’t have any stuffing, so they’ll last longer and will make less of a mess if your dog gets crazy with the chewing.
Get your dog in the Halloween spirit with this Headless Horseman squeaky toy. It’s a plush horseman holding a pumpkin head, and it includes two squeakers that will definitely keep your pup entertained.
This Frankenstein head dog toy is made of latex, has a squeaker and is perfect for chewing and playing fetch. One reviewer said, “This toy is one of his top favorite toys that he gets really excited to play with at play time!” Another said, “It has held up to her rough play! Normally she breaks squeaky toys within a day or two after getting them!”
Celebrate Halloween and the Day of the Dead with these plush sugar skulls. They’re super cute, and they have a squeaker and crinkle paper inside to really excite your dog. They also come in two sizes for different sized pups — you can get a pack of two smaller sized skulls or one large skull for bigger dogs.
If you like to play tug-of-war with your dog, you can get these skull and pumpkin Halloween rope toys. Not only are they rope toys, but the heads are also plush and squeaky to capture your dog’s attention.