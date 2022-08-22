Spooky Sweaters To Keep Your Pup Warm On Halloween

Sweater weather is here! October typically brings cooler temperatures, so if your pup doesn’t mind dressing up, he might want a sweater to stay warm and happy all season. It’s a perfect combination, really — your pup is warm, cozy and totally adorable at the same time.

And if you enjoy a theme, what about celebrating Halloween all month long with adorable Halloween dog sweaters?

We’ve rounded up nine spooky dog sweaters that your pup will love wearing all month long. He’ll be nice and toasty-warm when he joins you for trick-or-treating!