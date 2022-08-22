Spooky Sweaters To Keep Your Pup Warm On Halloween

He’ll be warm and festive 🎃

By Ellen Schmidt

Published on 8/22/2022 at 11:02 AM

halloween dog sweaters

Sweater weather is here! October typically brings cooler temperatures, so if your pup doesn’t mind dressing up, he might want a sweater to stay warm and happy all season. It’s a perfect combination, really — your pup is warm, cozy and totally adorable at the same time.

And if you enjoy a theme, what about celebrating Halloween all month long with adorable Halloween dog sweaters?

We’ve rounded up nine spooky dog sweaters that your pup will love wearing all month long. He’ll be nice and toasty-warm when he joins you for trick-or-treating!

9 Halloween dog sweaters to keep him cozy

A personalized look for your little “pup-kin”: Knit pumpkin dog sweater
$45

This elegant knit jack-o’-lantern patterned dog sweater by Mark & Graham comes in classic Halloween colors of orange and yellow. It’s available in a variety of sizes, and personalization is offered for an extra $12.50. 

A few sequins are never a bad thing, especially if they change colors: Jack-o’-lantern flip sequin sweater 
$13

Keeping with the pumpkin theme, this black sweater from TJ Maxx has a sequined pumpkin with bat design on top. Flip the white sequins over, and now they’re orange!

A spooky house can be cute when it’s on your dog’s sweater: Frisco Spooky Ghost Dog Sweater
$14

Another Halloween staple is featured on this dog sweater by Chewy — a haunted house! Available in sizes ranging from XS to XXXL, we love that the design also features classic Halloween colors, ghosts and bats, too. 

Classic Halloween candy representation: Halloween Candy Corn Boo Dog Sweater
$13

What’s Halloween without candy corn? This Halloween staple makes such a cute dog sweater, especially with “Boo” written with black sequins across the back. Available in sizes XS through XXL. 

A classic look for this spooky theme: You've Been Ghosted Pet Sweater
$30

We love the friendly ghosts on this classic Fair Isle designed dog sweater from ModCloth. The gray knit color compliments any hair color, and it comes in a variety of sizes to fit every pet. 

Perfect for your cute lil jack-o’-lantern: NACOCO Dog Sweater Pumpkin
$14

Made of acrylic cotton, this classic jack-o’-lantern sweater in black and orange has some stretch for an easy on-and-off fit. It’s ideal for those chilly October nights and sure to put a smile on the face of everyone he passes.

Watch out for bats in this lightweight sweater: Frisco Spooky Bat Dog & Cat Sweater
$16

Bats are a classic Halloween animal, and we love how this Halloween dog sweater features three flying through the air under a full moon. Plus it’s super lightweight for pups celebrating in warmer weather and comes in a variety of sizes. 

You can never have enough candy corn themed-sweaters, right?: Candy corn dog sweater
$35

There had to be more than one candy corn sweater in this roundup, of course. This candy-themed Halloween dog sweater is handmade by NiftyNicoleCreations on Etsy, and the price point changes depending on which size sweater you purchase. Just perfect for the entire fall season!

He’ll be ready for trick-or-treating: Frisco Halloween Fair Isle Dog & Cat Sweater
$14

The Fair Isle design is a popular trend in sweaters, and we love that it’s made its way to pet clothing, too! This design features rows of different Halloween-themed characters and the word “eek!” repeated throughout. It just goes over the neck for easy on-and-off!

These Halloween dog sweaters are just perfect for chilly walks this fall, and extra special if you’re celebrating Halloween (and what’s not to love about costumes and costume parties?). Have fun and be safe!

