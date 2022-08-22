Spooky Sweaters To Keep Your Pup Warm On Halloween
He’ll be warm and festive 🎃
Sweater weather is here! October typically brings cooler temperatures, so if your pup doesn’t mind dressing up, he might want a sweater to stay warm and happy all season. It’s a perfect combination, really — your pup is warm, cozy and totally adorable at the same time.
And if you enjoy a theme, what about celebrating Halloween all month long with adorable Halloween dog sweaters?
We’ve rounded up nine spooky dog sweaters that your pup will love wearing all month long. He’ll be nice and toasty-warm when he joins you for trick-or-treating!
9 Halloween dog sweaters to keep him cozy
This elegant knit jack-o’-lantern patterned dog sweater by Mark & Graham comes in classic Halloween colors of orange and yellow. It’s available in a variety of sizes, and personalization is offered for an extra $12.50.
Keeping with the pumpkin theme, this black sweater from TJ Maxx has a sequined pumpkin with bat design on top. Flip the white sequins over, and now they’re orange!
Another Halloween staple is featured on this dog sweater by Chewy — a haunted house! Available in sizes ranging from XS to XXXL, we love that the design also features classic Halloween colors, ghosts and bats, too.
What’s Halloween without candy corn? This Halloween staple makes such a cute dog sweater, especially with “Boo” written with black sequins across the back. Available in sizes XS through XXL.
We love the friendly ghosts on this classic Fair Isle designed dog sweater from ModCloth. The gray knit color compliments any hair color, and it comes in a variety of sizes to fit every pet.
Made of acrylic cotton, this classic jack-o’-lantern sweater in black and orange has some stretch for an easy on-and-off fit. It’s ideal for those chilly October nights and sure to put a smile on the face of everyone he passes.
Bats are a classic Halloween animal, and we love how this Halloween dog sweater features three flying through the air under a full moon. Plus it’s super lightweight for pups celebrating in warmer weather and comes in a variety of sizes.
There had to be more than one candy corn sweater in this roundup, of course. This candy-themed Halloween dog sweater is handmade by NiftyNicoleCreations on Etsy, and the price point changes depending on which size sweater you purchase. Just perfect for the entire fall season!
The Fair Isle design is a popular trend in sweaters, and we love that it’s made its way to pet clothing, too! This design features rows of different Halloween-themed characters and the word “eek!” repeated throughout. It just goes over the neck for easy on-and-off!
These Halloween dog sweaters are just perfect for chilly walks this fall, and extra special if you’re celebrating Halloween (and what’s not to love about costumes and costume parties?). Have fun and be safe!