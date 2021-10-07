110+ Halloween Dog Names: Scary, Spooky And Sweet
Casper, is that you!? 👻 🎃
Are you a Halloween fanatic? Do you start putting up cobwebs the second that first fall leaf hits the ground? And are you obsessed with having the best matching costume with your dog?
Whether your dog was adopted in October, or you just love this time of the year that much, Halloween-themed dog names are perfect for adding a little extra hocus pocus to you and your pup’s life.
This list was created to help you name your Halloween-loving dog (plus we added some adorable fall names if you just love the season).
Spooky dog names
These dog names are the spookiest on the list, exuding all the mystery and eerie thrill of the season.
- Bones
- Boo
- Broomstick
- Cauldron
- Cobweb
- Coven
- Creature
- Ghost
- Goblin
- Goosebump
- Haunt
- Howler
- Jack (short for Jack-o’-Lantern)
- Magic
- Midnight
- Monster
- Mummy
- Nightmare
- Potion
- Shadow
- Spider
- Spike
- Spirit
- Spooky
- Tarot
- Voodoo
- Werewolf
- Widow
- Wolf
- Wolfman
- Vampire
Scary dog names
These dog names are a bit more frightening than just eerie, paying homage to some of the scariest things about Halloween.
- Diablo
- Dracula
- Exorcist
- Fang
- Lucifer
- Scream
- Skull
Sweet dog names
These dog names are inspired by the cute (and yummy!) parts of the Halloween season.
- Candy
- Candy Corn
- Count Barkula
- Hilda
- Luna
- Pumpkin
- Raven
- Skittles
- Snickers
- Tootsie
- Treat
- Trick
Halloween movie character dog names
These Halloween names are inspired by pop culture. Whether they’re linked to movies or television shows, characters or even directors, these are some of the most recognizable Halloween-themed dog names.
- Beast
- Beetlejuice
- Bewitched
- Binx (from Hocus Pocus)
- Bram (as in Bram Stoker)
- Buffy
- Burton (inspired by Tim Burton)
- Carrie
- Casper
- Chucky
- Cousin Itt
- Crane
- Cruella
- Cujo
- Cullen
- Damien
- Dexter
- Dr. Frank-N-Furter
- Dr. Jekyll
- Edward Scissorhands
- Elvira
- Fester
- Frankenstein
- Freddy
- Gaston
- Gomez
- Gremlin (this works for Christmas, too!)
- Hannibal
- Hitchcock (as in Alfred Hitchcock)
- Hocus
- Jack Skellington
- Jafer
- Lily Munster
- Lurch
- Maleficent
- Mary
- Matilda
- Medusa
- Mertin
- Morticia
- Mr. Hyde (works beautifully with Dr. Jekyll if you have two dogs)
- Omen
- Pennywise
- Phoebe
- Piper
- Pocus
- Prue
- Pugsley
- Rosemary
- Sabrina (as in the teenage witch)
- Sanderson
- Sarah
- Scar
- Sookie (from “True Blood”)
- Tabitha
- Twilight
- Ursula
- Wednesday
- Winnifred
Autumn dog names
These are more fall-inspired dog names, although they still work for a more muted Halloween theme.
- Apple
- Autumn
- October
- Salem
- Scarecrow
How to pick a dog name
Now just because you adopted your dog in October (or even just because you love Halloween) doesn’t necessarily mean you have to give your dog a Halloween-inspired name!
When picking a name for your dog, make sure you’re doing a few things:
- Taking into consideration her personality
- Making sure it doesn’t sound like a common command
- Having fun with it!
As long as you’re comfortable calling your dog Cobweb even at the summer BBQ, give your dog the name you think is the most fitting — and fun — for the both of you.