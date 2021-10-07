110+ Halloween Dog Names: Scary, Spooky And Sweet

Are you a Halloween fanatic? Do you start putting up cobwebs the second that first fall leaf hits the ground? And are you obsessed with having the best matching costume with your dog?

Whether your dog was adopted in October, or you just love this time of the year that much, Halloween-themed dog names are perfect for adding a little extra hocus pocus to you and your pup’s life.

This list was created to help you name your Halloween-loving dog (plus we added some adorable fall names if you just love the season).

Spooky dog names

These dog names are the spookiest on the list, exuding all the mystery and eerie thrill of the season.

Bones

Boo

Broomstick

Cauldron

Cobweb

Coven

Creature

Ghost

Goblin

Goosebump

Haunt

Howler

Jack (short for Jack-o’-Lantern)

Magic

Midnight

Monster

Mummy

Nightmare

Potion

Shadow

Spider

Spike

Spirit

Spooky

Tarot

Voodoo

Werewolf

Widow

Wolf

Wolfman

Vampire

Scary dog names

These dog names are a bit more frightening than just eerie, paying homage to some of the scariest things about Halloween.

Diablo

Dracula

Exorcist

Fang

Lucifer

Scream

Skull

Sweet dog names

These dog names are inspired by the cute (and yummy!) parts of the Halloween season.

Candy

Candy Corn

Count Barkula

Hilda

Luna

Pumpkin

Raven

Skittles

Snickers

Tootsie

Treat

Trick

Halloween movie character dog names

These Halloween names are inspired by pop culture. Whether they’re linked to movies or television shows, characters or even directors, these are some of the most recognizable Halloween-themed dog names.

Beast

Beetlejuice

Bewitched

Binx (from Hocus Pocus)

Bram (as in Bram Stoker)

Buffy

Burton (inspired by Tim Burton)

Carrie

Casper

Chucky

Cousin Itt

Crane

Cruella

Cujo

Cullen

Damien

Dexter

Dr. Frank-N-Furter

Dr. Jekyll

Edward Scissorhands

Elvira

Fester

Frankenstein

Freddy

Gaston

Gomez

Gremlin (this works for Christmas, too!)

Hannibal

Hitchcock (as in Alfred Hitchcock)

Hocus

Jack Skellington

Jafer

Lily Munster

Lurch

Maleficent

Mary

Matilda

Medusa

Mertin

Morticia

Mr. Hyde (works beautifully with Dr. Jekyll if you have two dogs)

Omen

Pennywise

Phoebe

Piper

Pocus

Prue

Pugsley

Rosemary

Sabrina (as in the teenage witch)

Sanderson

Sarah

Scar

Sookie (from “True Blood”)

Tabitha

Twilight

Ursula

Wednesday

Winnifred

Autumn dog names

These are more fall-inspired dog names, although they still work for a more muted Halloween theme.

Apple

Autumn

October

Salem

Scarecrow

How to pick a dog name

Now just because you adopted your dog in October (or even just because you love Halloween) doesn’t necessarily mean you have to give your dog a Halloween-inspired name!

When picking a name for your dog, make sure you’re doing a few things:

Taking into consideration her personality

Making sure it doesn’t sound like a common command

Having fun with it!

As long as you’re comfortable calling your dog Cobweb even at the summer BBQ, give your dog the name you think is the most fitting — and fun — for the both of you.