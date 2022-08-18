Spooky And Cute Harnesses To Keep Your Pup Secure On Halloween

He’ll be nice and safe while trick-or-treating 🎃

By Ellen Schmidt

Published on 8/18/2022 at 5:24 PM

Halloween Dog Harness

Your dog’s harness is one of his most-used accessories, and there’s no time like Halloween to get creative with it!

There are lots of fun Halloween dog harness options out there that can help him celebrate the holiday while still keeping him safe and secure.

Whether you and your dog are dressing up for Halloween or you just want October walks to feel a little more festive, these Halloween-inspired dog harnesses will fit the bill.

11 Halloween dog harness ideas for spooky season

For your little superhero: DC Comics for Pets Wonder Woman Harness for Dogs
For your little superhero: DC Comics for Pets Wonder Woman Harness for Dogs
$15

We love it when a product has more than one function. This dog harness from DC Comics doubles as a Wonder Woman costume. Pretty cool.

Two looks are better than one: Trick or Treat Reversible Dog Harness
Two looks are better than one: Trick or Treat Reversible Dog Harness
$30

Not only does this candy-themed Halloween dog harness feature an adorable print, it’s also reversible (the accompanying side features a yellow-and-brown bat print). Here’s to two looks in one!

For the fancy pup who likes spooky skeletons: The Skully Dog Harness tutu
For the fancy pup who likes spooky skeletons: The Skully Dog Harness tutu
$42

This handmade dog harness comes with a black-and-white tutu and features a spooky skull at the top clip. Available in a variety of sizes, from XXXS to 4XL.

You’ll be all ready to celebrate the Day of the Dead: Big Heart Dog’s Dia de Muertos Dog Harness
You’ll be all ready to celebrate the Day of the Dead: Big Heart Dog’s Dia de Muertos Dog Harness
$30

We love the skull design that covers this Día de Muertos-themed dog harness — perfect for Halloween time. Even better? Your pup will love the comfy and soft mesh inside!

A harness you can customize and make your own: Halloween Party Dog Harness
A harness you can customize and make your own: Halloween Party Dog Harness
$28

It’s always fun when you have the option to customize a product, and with this Halloween dog harness on Etsy, you can choose from any number of adorable harness trim options. Plus, that shiny ghost is pretty awesome. 

He’ll be safe and spooky in this one: Skeleton Glow Reflective Dog and Cat Harness
He’ll be safe and spooky in this one: Skeleton Glow Reflective Dog and Cat Harness
$10

There’s nothing more classic than a skeleton on Halloween. And this harness has a lightweight and reflective design that will keep your pup comfortable and safe. 

May the Force be with you, Darth: Fetch For Pets Star Wars Darth Vader Basic Dog Harness
May the Force be with you, Darth: Fetch For Pets Star Wars Darth Vader Basic Dog Harness
$17

Star Wars fans will get a kick out of this harness that doubles as a Darth Vader costume. The cape is the best part!

This (harness) is the way, according to the Mandalorian: THE MANDALORIAN GROGU Pumpkin Dog Harness
This (harness) is the way, according to the Mandalorian: THE MANDALORIAN GROGU Pumpkin Dog Harness
$13

Who doesn’t love Baby Yoda? This homage to the Mandalorian series is pretty cute, we have to say. Adjustable for a secure fit, this harness is available in sizes extra-small through large.

He’ll be the cutest bat around: Black Sparkle Bat Wings Dog Harness
He’ll be the cutest bat around: Black Sparkle Bat Wings Dog Harness
$10

With sparkly black wings attached to this harness, your pup will make a pretty adorable bat for Halloween. Best for small dogs, the T-strap harness is easy to take on and off, so he’ll be all ready to participate in your local Halloween parade or trick-or-treating on the big day. 

A must for Minnie Mouse fans: Disney Minnie Halloween Dog Harness
A must for Minnie Mouse fans: Disney Minnie Halloween Dog Harness
$15

This Minnie Mouse Hallloween-themed dog harness is perfect for fans of the famous mouse. Adjustable for a secure fit, this harness is available in sizes extra-small through large.

She’ll be “too cute to spook” in this harness: DOGGIE DESIGN Halloween Dog Harness Dress 
She’ll be “too cute to spook” in this harness: DOGGIE DESIGN Halloween Dog Harness Dress 
$24

For the pup who likes to be a little dressy on her walks, this “too cute to spook” Halloween dress and harness will be perfect for her. Maybe you could even match with her?

Your October walks are about to be super festive. Whether he’s out trick-or-treating or headed out for his afternoon walk, your dog is sure to enjoy all the attention he receives from his new harness.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Dog-Safe Halloween Treats Your Pup Will Love

Dog-Safe Halloween Treats Your Pup Will Love