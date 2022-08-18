Spooky And Cute Harnesses To Keep Your Pup Secure On Halloween
He’ll be nice and safe while trick-or-treating 🎃
Your dog’s harness is one of his most-used accessories, and there’s no time like Halloween to get creative with it!
There are lots of fun Halloween dog harness options out there that can help him celebrate the holiday while still keeping him safe and secure.
Whether you and your dog are dressing up for Halloween or you just want October walks to feel a little more festive, these Halloween-inspired dog harnesses will fit the bill.
11 Halloween dog harness ideas for spooky season
We love it when a product has more than one function. This dog harness from DC Comics doubles as a Wonder Woman costume. Pretty cool.
Not only does this candy-themed Halloween dog harness feature an adorable print, it’s also reversible (the accompanying side features a yellow-and-brown bat print). Here’s to two looks in one!
This handmade dog harness comes with a black-and-white tutu and features a spooky skull at the top clip. Available in a variety of sizes, from XXXS to 4XL.
We love the skull design that covers this Día de Muertos-themed dog harness — perfect for Halloween time. Even better? Your pup will love the comfy and soft mesh inside!
It’s always fun when you have the option to customize a product, and with this Halloween dog harness on Etsy, you can choose from any number of adorable harness trim options. Plus, that shiny ghost is pretty awesome.
There’s nothing more classic than a skeleton on Halloween. And this harness has a lightweight and reflective design that will keep your pup comfortable and safe.
Star Wars fans will get a kick out of this harness that doubles as a Darth Vader costume. The cape is the best part!
Who doesn’t love Baby Yoda? This homage to the Mandalorian series is pretty cute, we have to say. Adjustable for a secure fit, this harness is available in sizes extra-small through large.
With sparkly black wings attached to this harness, your pup will make a pretty adorable bat for Halloween. Best for small dogs, the T-strap harness is easy to take on and off, so he’ll be all ready to participate in your local Halloween parade or trick-or-treating on the big day.
This Minnie Mouse Hallloween-themed dog harness is perfect for fans of the famous mouse. Adjustable for a secure fit, this harness is available in sizes extra-small through large.
For the pup who likes to be a little dressy on her walks, this “too cute to spook” Halloween dress and harness will be perfect for her. Maybe you could even match with her?
Your October walks are about to be super festive. Whether he’s out trick-or-treating or headed out for his afternoon walk, your dog is sure to enjoy all the attention he receives from his new harness.