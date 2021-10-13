Here Are 10 Of The Cutest Halloween Dog Collars

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Dressing your dog up for Halloween is lots of fun, but you can’t make him wear a costume every day (since your pup probably wouldn’t be too happy about it).

Instead, a Halloween-themed dog collar is the perfect low-key accessory that your pup can wear for basically all of October.

To help you find the best festive collars, The Dodo found 10 of the cutest Halloween dog collars that your dog will definitely like wearing more than his costume.