Here Are 10 Of The Cutest Halloween Dog Collars
So festive 🎃
Dressing your dog up for Halloween is lots of fun, but you can’t make him wear a costume every day (since your pup probably wouldn’t be too happy about it).
Instead, a Halloween-themed dog collar is the perfect low-key accessory that your pup can wear for basically all of October.
To help you find the best festive collars, The Dodo found 10 of the cutest Halloween dog collars that your dog will definitely like wearing more than his costume.
This collar comes in a bunch of Halloween-themed patterns, including candy corn, bats, pumpkins, spiders and ghosts, so you can pick your and your dog’s favorite (or get a different one for every day of the week). It’s made of a durable polyester fabric and has a strong plastic closure. There's a place to attach your dog’s leash, and the collar comes in three sizes (small, medium and large). It’s also adjustable to fit your pup comfortably.
This collar comes with an adorable pumpkin bell attached! It comes in two patterns, pumpkins and ghosts, and is available in two sizes, small and large. The collar is adjustable and has a hook for your leash.
This collar is a fun and festive orange and black plaid and has a bow tie. (The bow tie is also removable, so you can mix and match it with other collars.) It comes in multiple sizes and is adjustable. The collar is made of nylon and has a plastic buckle and a hook to attach a leash.
This collar has a spooky jack-o’-lantern pattern. It’s made of polyester with an Ultra-Weld seal to make it extra durable. It comes in multiple adjustable sizes for different sized pups and has a plastic buckle and a nickel-coated ring to attach a leash. There’s also a separate ring for your dog’s ID tags.
The bow tie on this collar is actually a bat — perfect for Halloween! The collar is purple with a bat print to match the bow tie, and the bow tie is removable. It’s made of durable polyester with a plastic buckle and a nickel-coated ring for your pup’s leash.
If you want just a touch of Halloween style, you can get an orange collar like this one. It’s reflective to keep your dog safe when walking him at night, and it has neoprene padding to keep him extra comfy. The material is also durable and fast drying. It comes in multiple sizes and is adjustable.
If you like things that are strange and unusual, you’ll love this Beetlejuice collar! It’s handmade with a black and white striped pattern and a lime green edge and comes in multiple sizes. The collar is made of nylon with a black metal buckle and ring for tags and a leash. It even includes an engraved tag that says one of Beetlejuice’s famous phrases, “It’s showtime,” a striped removable bow tie and a matching leash.
(You can also get just the collar from Etsy for $13.49 or a matching striped coffin poop bag holder from Etsy for $16.20.)
This pumpkin print collar is handmade and comes in black with black hardware or white with gold hardware. It’s also personalizable — you can get your dog’s name engraved on the collar clasp. It comes in multiple sizes and is adjustable to fit every pup.
This is a perfect fall collar that your pup can keep wearing long after Halloween and all the way through the fall season. It has a cute plaid pumpkin print and comes in three different colors and multiple sizes. It’s handmade and has a ring to attach your dog’s leash.
This collar is striped with a mini pumpkin pattern. It’s made of cotton and has a removable bow tie, so you basically get two collars in one (plus you can put the bow tie on your dog’s other collars). It comes in multiple sizes and is adjustable, and it has a durable buckle and ring for your dog’s leash.