110+ Halloween Cat Names: Spooky, Sweet And Black Cat Names

Cats are basically Halloween icons (aside from pumpkins and ghosts, of course), so it’s pretty much a no-brainer to name your cat something that celebrates that spooky holiday.

If you recently adopted a black (or any other color) cat, and you just love this time of the year, Halloween-themed cat names are perfect for adding a little extra hocus pocus to you and your cat's daily life.

This list was created to help you name your Halloween-loving cat, plus we added some adorable fall names if you just love the season.

Halloween names for black cats

If you have a black cat, you pretty much already have a Halloween-themed bestie just based on that! But if you’re looking to really drive it home, these Halloween names for black cats are spooktacular.

Cauldron

Cobweb

Coven

Devil

Diablo

Dracula

Lucifer

Magic

Midnight

Night

Nightmare

Satan

Shadow

Smokey

Raven

Ouija

Voodoo

Spooky cat names

These cat names are the spookiest on the list, exuding all the mystery and eerie thrill of the season.

Bones

Boo

Broomstick

Cauldron

Cobweb

Coven

Creature

Exorcist

Fang

Ghost

Goblin

Goosebump

Haunt

Howler

Jack (short for Jack-o’-Lantern)

Luna

Monster

Mummy

Potion

Scream

Skeleton

Skull

Spider

Spike

Spirit

Spooky

Tarot

Voodoo

Werewolf

Widow

Wolf

Wolfman

Vampire

Sweet cat names

These cat names are inspired by the yummy parts of the Halloween season.

Brew

Candy

Candy Corn

Caramel

Chocolate

Cider

Cinnamon

Cookie

Hershey

Marshmallow

Peanut

Pumpkin

Skittles

Snickers

Sprinkles

Tootsie

Treat

Trick

Twix

Halloween movie character cat names

These Halloween names are inspired by pop culture. Whether they’re linked to movies or television shows, characters or even directors, these are some of the most recognizable Halloween-themed cat names.

Beast

Beetlejuice

Bewitched

Binx (the black cat from “Hocus Pocus”)

Bram (as in Bram Stoker)

Buffy

Burton (inspired by Tim Burton)

Carrie

Casper

Chucky

Cousin Itt

Crane

Cruella

Cullen

Damien

Dexter

Dr. Frank-N-Furter

Dr. Jekyll

Edward Scissorhands

Elvira

Fester

Frankenstein

Freddy

Gaston

Gomez

Gremlin (this works for Christmas, too!)

Hannibal

Hitchcock (as in Alfred Hitchcock)

Hocus

Jack Skellington

Jafer

Lily Munster

Lurch

Maleficent

Mary

Matilda

Medusa

Mertin

Morticia

Mr. Hyde (works beautifully with Dr. Jekyll if you have two cats)

Omen

Pennywise

Phoebe

Piper

Pocus

Prue

Pugsley

Rosemary

Sabrina (as in the teenage witch)

Sanderson

Sarah

Scar

Sookie (from “True Blood”)

Tabitha

Twilight

Ursula

Wednesday

Winnifred

Autumn cat names

These are more fall-inspired cat names, although they still work for a more muted Halloween theme.

Apple

Autumn

October

Salem

Scarecrow

How to pick a cat name

Now just because you adopted your cat around Halloween (or even just because you love Halloween) doesn’t necessarily mean you have to give your cat a Halloween inspired name!

Picking a name for your cat should be fun, but you’ll also want to carefully consider things like her personality and the fact that she’ll have this name forever — and not just during Halloween.

So as long as you’re comfortable calling your cat Cobweb no matter the time of year, give your cat the name you think is the most fitting — and fun — for the both of you.