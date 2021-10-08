110+ Halloween Cat Names: Spooky, Sweet And Black Cat Names
Spooktacular 👻 🎃
Cats are basically Halloween icons (aside from pumpkins and ghosts, of course), so it’s pretty much a no-brainer to name your cat something that celebrates that spooky holiday.
If you recently adopted a black (or any other color) cat, and you just love this time of the year, Halloween-themed cat names are perfect for adding a little extra hocus pocus to you and your cat's daily life.
This list was created to help you name your Halloween-loving cat, plus we added some adorable fall names if you just love the season.
Halloween names for black cats
If you have a black cat, you pretty much already have a Halloween-themed bestie just based on that! But if you’re looking to really drive it home, these Halloween names for black cats are spooktacular.
- Cauldron
- Cobweb
- Coven
- Devil
- Diablo
- Dracula
- Lucifer
- Magic
- Midnight
- Night
- Nightmare
- Satan
- Shadow
- Smokey
- Raven
- Ouija
- Voodoo
Spooky cat names
These cat names are the spookiest on the list, exuding all the mystery and eerie thrill of the season.
- Bones
- Boo
- Broomstick
- Cauldron
- Cobweb
- Coven
- Creature
- Exorcist
- Fang
- Ghost
- Goblin
- Goosebump
- Haunt
- Howler
- Jack (short for Jack-o’-Lantern)
- Luna
- Monster
- Mummy
- Potion
- Scream
- Skeleton
- Skull
- Spider
- Spike
- Spirit
- Spooky
- Tarot
- Voodoo
- Werewolf
- Widow
- Wolf
- Wolfman
- Vampire
Sweet cat names
These cat names are inspired by the yummy parts of the Halloween season.
- Brew
- Candy
- Candy Corn
- Caramel
- Chocolate
- Cider
- Cinnamon
- Cookie
- Hershey
- Marshmallow
- Peanut
- Pumpkin
- Skittles
- Snickers
- Sprinkles
- Tootsie
- Treat
- Trick
- Twix
Halloween movie character cat names
These Halloween names are inspired by pop culture. Whether they’re linked to movies or television shows, characters or even directors, these are some of the most recognizable Halloween-themed cat names.
- Beast
- Beetlejuice
- Bewitched
- Binx (the black cat from “Hocus Pocus”)
- Bram (as in Bram Stoker)
- Buffy
- Burton (inspired by Tim Burton)
- Carrie
- Casper
- Chucky
- Cousin Itt
- Crane
- Cruella
- Cullen
- Damien
- Dexter
- Dr. Frank-N-Furter
- Dr. Jekyll
- Edward Scissorhands
- Elvira
- Fester
- Frankenstein
- Freddy
- Gaston
- Gomez
- Gremlin (this works for Christmas, too!)
- Hannibal
- Hitchcock (as in Alfred Hitchcock)
- Hocus
- Jack Skellington
- Jafer
- Lily Munster
- Lurch
- Maleficent
- Mary
- Matilda
- Medusa
- Mertin
- Morticia
- Mr. Hyde (works beautifully with Dr. Jekyll if you have two cats)
- Omen
- Pennywise
- Phoebe
- Piper
- Pocus
- Prue
- Pugsley
- Rosemary
- Sabrina (as in the teenage witch)
- Sanderson
- Sarah
- Scar
- Sookie (from “True Blood”)
- Tabitha
- Twilight
- Ursula
- Wednesday
- Winnifred
Autumn cat names
These are more fall-inspired cat names, although they still work for a more muted Halloween theme.
- Apple
- Autumn
- October
- Salem
- Scarecrow
How to pick a cat name
Now just because you adopted your cat around Halloween (or even just because you love Halloween) doesn’t necessarily mean you have to give your cat a Halloween inspired name!
Picking a name for your cat should be fun, but you’ll also want to carefully consider things like her personality and the fact that she’ll have this name forever — and not just during Halloween.
So as long as you’re comfortable calling your cat Cobweb no matter the time of year, give your cat the name you think is the most fitting — and fun — for the both of you.