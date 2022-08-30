A Halloween Cat Collar Makes Celebrating Spooky Season So Much Fun

You love the thought of dressing up your cat for Halloween in a cute costume, but maybe he’s not the biggest fan of wearing clothes. (You’re not alone — a lot of cats don’t enjoy it.)

But that doesn’t mean he has to sit this holiday out. A Halloween cat collar is a great way for your BFF to rock a festive look without stepping out of his comfort zone.

We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the cutest and spookiest options that’ll make your cat look fab.