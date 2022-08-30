A Halloween Cat Collar Makes Celebrating Spooky Season So Much Fun
Or he can rock it year-round!
You love the thought of dressing up your cat for Halloween in a cute costume, but maybe he’s not the biggest fan of wearing clothes. (You’re not alone — a lot of cats don’t enjoy it.)
But that doesn’t mean he has to sit this holiday out. A Halloween cat collar is a great way for your BFF to rock a festive look without stepping out of his comfort zone.
We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the cutest and spookiest options that’ll make your cat look fab.
This one’s so fun because it’s not your typical cat collar. It’s bright and extravagant, featuring a cute Halloween print and a bunch of bells. Not to mention, it’s about as close to a costume as a collar can get.
Jack-o’-lanterns are a quintessential part of Halloween, and they’re pretty prominent on these bow tie collars (along with a bunch of other spooky staples like candy, spiders, bats and ghosts).
If you’re convinced your cat can see ghosts, this might be the perfect collar for him. The paranormal print is the perfect balance of eerie and sweet, so you and your cat (and any other spiritual presence hanging around) are sure to love it.
Even if you don’t watch the Disney+ series, you’ve got to admit that Baby Yoda is pretty freaking adorable. So seeing his precious face peeking out from behind some pumpkins will definitely make you smile this spooky season.
Your cat may not be able to actually eat Halloween candy, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still wear the designs. And these cute collars are all about the sweet treats — one has a candy corn pattern, while the other features individually wrapped candies alongside ghosts, jack-o’-lanterns and spider webs.
If you’d prefer a creepy Halloween aesthetic to a cutesy one, then you’re going to love these cat collars. Between the eyeball pattern and the skeleton design, you have two spooky options to choose from.
For any cats who like to switch up their look, these collars will be great to rotate through this October. From cute cobwebs to candy corn to bats and pumpkins, there are plenty of options to fit whatever mood your BFF is in.
While jack-o’-lanterns and ghosts can be pretty spooky sometimes, these collars are actually pretty adorable. Between the bow ties and the little charms that are just, well, charming, it’s really impossible for this collar to get any cuter.
So if your BFF doesn’t really vibe with costumes, a Halloween cat collar can still be just as much fun.
Obsessed with Halloween? Check out our ultimate guide to cat Halloween costumes and these Halloween-themed cat names.