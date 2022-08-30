A Halloween Cat Collar Makes Celebrating Spooky Season So Much Fun

Or he can rock it year-round!

By Sam Howell

Published on 8/30/2022 at 6:13 PM

halloween cat collar

You love the thought of dressing up your cat for Halloween in a cute costume, but maybe he’s not the biggest fan of wearing clothes. (You’re not alone — a lot of cats don’t enjoy it.)

But that doesn’t mean he has to sit this holiday out. A Halloween cat collar is a great way for your BFF to rock a festive look without stepping out of his comfort zone.

We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the cutest and spookiest options that’ll make your cat look fab.

This collar that isn’t exactly subtle: Frisco Whimsical Halloween Cat Collar
This collar that isn’t exactly subtle: Frisco Whimsical Halloween Cat Collar
$7

This one’s so fun because it’s not your typical cat collar. It’s bright and extravagant, featuring a cute Halloween print and a bunch of bells. Not to mention, it’s about as close to a costume as a collar can get.

These collars for pumpkin lovers: 2-Pack Halloween Cat Collar with Bow Tie and Bell
These collars for pumpkin lovers: 2-Pack Halloween Cat Collar with Bow Tie and Bell
$10

Jack-o’-lanterns are a quintessential part of Halloween, and they’re pretty prominent on these bow tie collars (along with a bunch of other spooky staples like candy, spiders, bats and ghosts).

This one for cats in touch with their spiritual side: Frisco Flying Ghosts Cat Collar
This one for cats in touch with their spiritual side: Frisco Flying Ghosts Cat Collar
$8

If you’re convinced your cat can see ghosts, this might be the perfect collar for him. The paranormal print is the perfect balance of eerie and sweet, so you and your cat (and any other spiritual presence hanging around) are sure to love it.

This collar that fans of “The Mandalorian” will adore: STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN GROGU Pumpkin Cat Collar
This collar that fans of “The Mandalorian” will adore: STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN GROGU Pumpkin Cat Collar
$7

Even if you don’t watch the Disney+ series, you’ve got to admit that Baby Yoda is pretty freaking adorable. So seeing his precious face peeking out from behind some pumpkins will definitely make you smile this spooky season.

These collars for cats with a sweet tooth: 2-Pack Halloween Cat Bowtie Collar with Bell
These collars for cats with a sweet tooth: 2-Pack Halloween Cat Bowtie Collar with Bell
$11

Your cat may not be able to actually eat Halloween candy, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still wear the designs. And these cute collars are all about the sweet treats — one has a candy corn pattern, while the other features individually wrapped candies alongside ghosts, jack-o’-lanterns and spider webs.

These collars for cats who love to show off their spooky side: Lamphyface 2-Pack Halloween Cat Collar
These collars for cats who love to show off their spooky side: Lamphyface 2-Pack Halloween Cat Collar
$10

If you’d prefer a creepy Halloween aesthetic to a cutesy one, then you’re going to love these cat collars. Between the eyeball pattern and the skeleton design, you have two spooky options to choose from.

This three-pack that has everything you need for Halloween: 3 Pack Halloween Cat Collar Breakaway with Bell
This three-pack that has everything you need for Halloween: 3 Pack Halloween Cat Collar Breakaway with Bell
$11

For any cats who like to switch up their look, these collars will be great to rotate through this October. From cute cobwebs to candy corn to bats and pumpkins, there are plenty of options to fit whatever mood your BFF is in.

These collars that are the perfect balance between sweet and scary: Casidoxi Halloween Cat Collars
These collars that are the perfect balance between sweet and scary: Casidoxi Halloween Cat Collars
$11
$13

While jack-o’-lanterns and ghosts can be pretty spooky sometimes, these collars are actually pretty adorable. Between the bow ties and the little charms that are just, well, charming, it’s really impossible for this collar to get any cuter.

So if your BFF doesn’t really vibe with costumes, a Halloween cat collar can still be just as much fun.

Obsessed with Halloween? Check out our ultimate guide to cat Halloween costumes and these Halloween-themed cat names.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

These Halloween Cat Treats Are Scary Good

These Halloween Cat Treats Are Scary Good