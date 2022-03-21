195 Guinea Pig Names For Every Personality
Is your new guinea pig a Nibbles or a Chunky? 🐹
Guinea pigs have tons of different fur colors and textures, and they all have distinct and adorable personalities. So if you’re getting a guinea pig, you’ll need a perfect name that’s as unique and fun as she is.
The Dodo put together a list of over 100 guinea pig names so you can find the best one for your pig.
Girl guinea pig names
Here are some adorable names for girl guinea pigs.
- Poppy
- Cleo
- Taffy
- Opal
- Tilly
- Ruby
- Olive
- Blossom
- Daisy
- Penny
- Elsa
- Lily
Guinea pig names for boys
These boy guinea pig names are super cute.
- Alvin
- Gus
- Gizmo
- Percy
- Teddy
- Ace
- Finn
- Lucky
- Alfalfa
- Alfie
- Archie
- Milo
Cute guinea pig names
These cute names are perfect for your adorable guinea pig.
- Nibbles
- Snuggles
- Sniffles
- Squeaky
- Squeaker
- Fluffy
- Piglet
- Whiskers
- Pumpkin
- Tiny
- Squealer
- Cuddles
- Puff
- Fuzzy
- Curly
- Chewy
- Teeny
- Bean
Funny guinea pig names
If your guinea pig has a goofy personality, choose one of these funny names.
- Piggy
- Hamlet
- Cheeks
- Chunky
- Roly Poly
- Twitch
- Puffy
- Wilbur
- Hogwarts
- Miss Piggy
- Chorizo
- Sausage
- Chomper
- Chubby
- Chonk
- Wiggles
- Pig
Guinea pig names for pairs
Guinea pigs are super social, so if you’re getting two, you’ll need the perfect pair of names. Here are some names that just go together.
- Chips and Salsa
- Chips and Guac
- Cookies and Cream
- Sugar and Spice
- Mickey and Minnie
- Salt and Pepper
- Nibbles and Sniffles
- Fluffy and Puffy
- Squeaker and Squealer
- Holmes and Watson
- Hall and Oates
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Beauty and Beast
- Alfalfa and Hay
- Chubby and Chunky
- Wiggles and Twitch
- Cuddles and Snuggles
Unique guinea pig names
If you want a name that’s just as special as your guinea pig, here are some unique names.
- Zippy
- Critter
- Zoomie
- Scamper
- Wheeker
- Frisky
- Hopper
- Oinker
Black-and-white guinea pig names
These names are perfect for black-and-white guinea pigs.
- Cookie
- Spot
- Patch
- Patches
- Domino
- Checkers
- Dice
- Marble
- Dot
- Dottie
- Cow
- Smudge
Brown guinea pig names
If you’re getting a brown guinea pig, pick one of these names.
- Brownie
- Chocolate
- Cocoa
- Cinnamon
- Almond
- Peanut
- Maple
- Nutmeg
- Bear
- Pecan
- Chestnut
- Mocha
- Coffee
- Café
- Fudge
- Butterfinger
- Tiramisu
- Tootsie Roll
White guinea pig names
These names are perfect for white guinea pigs.
- Coconut
- Snow
- Creampuff
- Butter
- Cotton
- Cottonball
- Winter
- Snowball
- Snowflake
- Powder
- Luna
- Sugar
- Milky
- Blanco/a
- Bianca
- Beige
- Pearl
- Vanilla
- Ice
- Tofu
Black guinea pig names
Here are a bunch of names for black guinea pigs.
- Pepper
- Midnight
- Raven
- Shadow
- Ash
- Smokey
- Velvet
- Charcoal
- Jet
- Ink
Blonde guinea pig names
These names would be so cute for a blonde guinea pig.
- Blondie
- Buttercup
- Butterscotch
- Sunny
- Honey
- Caramel
- Pancake
- Biscuit
- Latte
- Sandy
- Gold
- Goldie
- Apricot
- Copper
- Croissant
- Ginger
- Peach
- Peaches
- Snickerdoodle
Disney guinea pig names
For the Disney fans out there, here are some guinea pig names inspired by Disney movies.
- Pumbaa
- Dopey
- Happy
- Sleepy
- Nala
- Simba
- Ursula
- Ariel
- Tinkerbell
- Goofy
- Woody
- Mowgli
- Tarzan
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Lilo
- Stitch
- Moana
- Sulley
- Boo
- Pluto
- Nemo
- Dory
- Bambi
- Balto
- Wall-E
- Lady
- Tramp
- Belle
- Tiana
- Thumper
Do guinea pigs know their names?
You might be surprised to learn that guinea pigs actually can learn their names! Call your guinea pig’s name, and when she comes over to you, give her her favorite treat, like lettuce or carrots. You’ll have to do this repeatedly, usually for a few weeks, and consistently — try to do it around the same time each day and in the same place, like when she’s in her cage.
Some guinea pigs will take longer to learn, especially if they’re a little shy, but they’ll eventually make the connection.
You’ll find the perfect name for your guinea pig with this list, and hopefully, with a little practice, she’ll be able to learn her name, too.