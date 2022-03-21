195 Guinea Pig Names For Every Personality

Guinea pigs have tons of different fur colors and textures, and they all have distinct and adorable personalities. So if you’re getting a guinea pig, you’ll need a perfect name that’s as unique and fun as she is.

The Dodo put together a list of over 100 guinea pig names so you can find the best one for your pig.

Girl guinea pig names

Here are some adorable names for girl guinea pigs.

Poppy

Cleo

Taffy

Opal

Tilly

Ruby

Olive

Blossom

Daisy

Penny

Elsa

Lily

Guinea pig names for boys

These boy guinea pig names are super cute.

Alvin

Gus

Gizmo

Percy

Teddy

Ace

Finn

Lucky

Alfalfa

Alfie

Archie

Milo

Cute guinea pig names

These cute names are perfect for your adorable guinea pig.

Nibbles

Snuggles

Sniffles

Squeaky

Squeaker

Fluffy

Piglet

Whiskers

Pumpkin

Tiny

Squealer

Cuddles

Puff

Fuzzy

Curly

Chewy

Teeny

Bean

Funny guinea pig names

If your guinea pig has a goofy personality, choose one of these funny names.

Piggy

Hamlet

Cheeks

Chunky

Roly Poly

Twitch

Puffy

Wilbur

Hogwarts

Miss Piggy

Chorizo

Sausage

Chomper

Chubby

Chonk

Wiggles

Pig

Guinea pig names for pairs

Guinea pigs are super social, so if you’re getting two, you’ll need the perfect pair of names. Here are some names that just go together.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Guac

Cookies and Cream

Sugar and Spice

Mickey and Minnie

Salt and Pepper

Nibbles and Sniffles

Fluffy and Puffy

Squeaker and Squealer

Holmes and Watson

Hall and Oates

Bonnie and Clyde

Beauty and Beast

Alfalfa and Hay

Chubby and Chunky

Wiggles and Twitch

Cuddles and Snuggles

Unique guinea pig names

If you want a name that’s just as special as your guinea pig, here are some unique names.

Zippy

Critter

Zoomie

Scamper

Wheeker

Frisky

Twitter

Hopper

Oinker

Black-and-white guinea pig names

These names are perfect for black-and-white guinea pigs.

Cookie

Spot

Patch

Patches

Domino

Checkers

Dice

Marble

Dot

Dottie

Cow

Smudge

Brown guinea pig names

If you’re getting a brown guinea pig, pick one of these names.

Brownie

Chocolate

Cocoa

Cinnamon

Almond

Peanut

Maple

Nutmeg

Bear

Pecan

Chestnut

Mocha

Coffee

Café

Fudge

Butterfinger

Tiramisu

Tootsie Roll

White guinea pig names

These names are perfect for white guinea pigs.

Coconut

Snow

Creampuff

Butter

Cotton

Cottonball

Winter

Snowball

Snowflake

Powder

Luna

Sugar

Milky

Blanco/a

Bianca

Beige

Pearl

Vanilla

Ice

Tofu

Black guinea pig names

Here are a bunch of names for black guinea pigs.

Pepper

Midnight

Raven

Shadow

Ash

Smokey

Velvet

Charcoal

Jet

Ink

Blonde guinea pig names

These names would be so cute for a blonde guinea pig.

Blondie

Buttercup

Butterscotch

Sunny

Honey

Caramel

Pancake

Biscuit

Latte

Sandy

Gold

Goldie

Apricot

Copper

Croissant

Ginger

Peach

Peaches

Snickerdoodle

Disney guinea pig names

For the Disney fans out there, here are some guinea pig names inspired by Disney movies.

Pumbaa

Dopey

Happy

Sleepy

Nala

Simba

Ursula

Ariel

Tinkerbell

Goofy

Woody

Mowgli

Tarzan

Mickey

Minnie

Lilo

Stitch

Moana

Sulley

Boo

Pluto

Nemo

Dory

Bambi

Balto

Wall-E

Lady

Tramp

Belle

Tiana

Thumper

Do guinea pigs know their names?

You might be surprised to learn that guinea pigs actually can learn their names! Call your guinea pig’s name, and when she comes over to you, give her her favorite treat, like lettuce or carrots. You’ll have to do this repeatedly, usually for a few weeks, and consistently — try to do it around the same time each day and in the same place, like when she’s in her cage.

Some guinea pigs will take longer to learn, especially if they’re a little shy, but they’ll eventually make the connection.

You’ll find the perfect name for your guinea pig with this list, and hopefully, with a little practice, she’ll be able to learn her name, too.