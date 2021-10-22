These Guinea Pig Costumes Are Almost Too Cute
Why should cat and dog parents have all the fun when Halloween comes around? Guinea pigs and their parents like to dress up in fun costumes, too. And you may have to have multiple outfit changes this year because all of these guinea pig costumes from Amazon are top-tier cute.
From strawberry and cowboy costumes to witch hats and bat wings, your guinea pig will win any costume party and be the best treat you receive all Halloween.
Here are the best guinea pig costumes The Dodo found online.
“Oh, these little tops for my piggie girls [are] adorable!” one pig parent wrote about the HYLYUN strawberry costumes on Amazon. “They have plenty of stretch, super easy to put on. I found them of good quality and softness.” This set of two strawberry shirts come in sizes 3XS and 2XS, so they fit most small pets like guinea pigs, bunnies and chinchillas.
Made with super soft pink plush fabric, faux fur and including a metallic horn, your guinea pig can dress up as the most magical creature there is this Halloween — a unicorn! The Thrills & Chills unicorn guinea pig costume is fully adjustable and even comes with shiny wings.
Taco-loving guinea pig parents need this costume. It’s a Velcro-close taco costume that secures comfortably around his belly and chest. It comes with glittery lettuce, ground beef and metallic toppings that show your guinea pig is one spicy critter.
Your little partner will be ready to wrangle all the dogs in this adorable cowboy guinea pig costume on Amazon from Thrills & Chills. It comes with a fringe vest and a cowboy hat, both of which are adjustable.
This witch hat from BWOGUE comes with an adjustable toggle so it will perfectly fit around your guinea pig’s chin. And to cover up the adjustable strap, this hat comes with a scarf to complete the look.
Turn your pig into a little crustacean with this lobster costume from Thrills & Chills. This full-body outfit is complete with a tail, claws and even two googly eyes up top. It attaches around your guinea pig’s chest and belly and will keep him snug and warm on Halloween night.
The Thrills & Chills velour pumpkin guinea pig costume is the perfect costume for a pig who just can’t decide what he wants to be this Halloween — why not be the embodiment of Halloween itself? This outfit comes with a Velcro-close jack-o’-lantern vest and a cap that secures around the chin.
Give your pig the gift of flight with this set of guinea pig bat wings from Midlee. They secure around your guinea pig’s middle with a Velcro strap, and the result is absolutely adorable according to those who’ve bought them. “Extremely cute and fit my guinea pig of just under two pounds,” one pig parent wrote. “He didn’t mind this one as much as some of the more full-coverage guinea pig costumes.”