Gucci’s First Line For Pets Is Here And It’s As Extra As You Would Expect

Gucci thinks your pet deserves to live the high life. The iconic Italian luxury brand has just released the Gucci pet collection, and yes, it’s just as fabulous (and ridiculously expensive) as you might expect. The stylish line, which includes clothing, accessories and home goods for your pet, features Gucci’s classic designs and the price tag to match. Just $1,750 for a hexagon-shaped ceramic pet bowl? Sure, why not! And if you like traveling with your pet, don’t forget this travel pet bowl case ($2,380) — after all, when your pet bowl is this fabulous, it deserves its own protective carrier.

Next up, we’re getting some serious Elle Woods in Legally Blonde vibes — Bruiser would look pretty adorable in this canvas pet coat ($810), right? While the price tag is enough to make you do a double take, I do really love those practical zip pockets on either side for treats or keys (or you know, loose diamonds?).

While we’re dreaming, we also love the fact that many of the items in Gucci’s new collection are made to order, adding an elevated level of fabulousness to your pet’s lounging experience (after all, if they’re sleeping on a dog couch for $7,500, it’s definitely an “experience”). The downside of this pet bed (other than the cost, of course) is the estimated delivery date: 13 to 14 weeks after ordering.

Meanwhile, if you’ve ever had trouble remembering to bring a poop bag with you (and let’s be honest, it’s happened to all of us), Gucci has you covered. Their leather waste bag holders coordinate with their dog collar and leash collection, so you never have to worry about not matching — we shudder at the thought.

And speaking of matchy-matchy, if you like coordinating with your pup, there are plenty of ways to do that, high fashion-style. This adorable strawberry-themed dog shirt made of 100 percent cotton ($250) would go perfect with this women’s strawberry t-shirt, don’t ya think?

Is there anything more recognizable about Gucci than their iconic line of handbags? Naturally, adding a small pet carrier ($3,650) to the Gucci pet collection was an absolute must. And add it they did — the carrier with its famous red and green stripe includes several zip openings and a mesh window that’s so refined we think you should just have it on display at home (and yes, so your pet can sleep in it, too).