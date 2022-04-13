50+ Gray Cat Names For Every Personality
Perfect for your colorful gray cat!
If you’re a parent of a gray cat, you’re probably well aware of the fact that slate-colored cats are actually some of the most colorful creatures out there. And when it comes to choosing the right name, you want to choose something that best describes his personality.
The Dodo has a few ideas to add to your list of names.
There are so many different kinds of gray cats who can be either striped (like tabby cats) or solid (like Russian blues), and gray cats can also have a variety of different colored eyes and coat lengths, too. They’re some of the most common kinds of cats you find, but you’ll rarely find two gray cats who are identical — each have their own quirks and personality traits that make them totally unique.
So take a look at these gray cat names to see if there’s one on the list that matches your new cat’s demeanor.
Gray cat names inspired by pop culture and historical characters
You might want to name your cat after one of these popular “gray” characters!
- Gandalf (The Grey), Lord of the Rings
- Meredith, Grey’s Anatomy
- Theon (Greyjoy), Game of Thrones
- Asha (Greyjoy), Game of Thrones
- Yara (Greyjoy), Game of Thrones
- Greyjoy, Game of Thrones
- Dorian, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Christian, 50 Shades of Grey
- Lady Jane (Grey)
- Violet (Gray), Peanuts
- Macy (Gray)
- Matthew (Gray) Gubler
- Scratchy (The Simpsons)
- Edie, Grey Gardens
Cat names inspired by other gray animals
Take inspiration from other gray-colored animals when naming your new BFF with one of these adorable names.
- Goose
- Heron
- Dove
- Pigeon
- Fox
- Wolf
- Otter
- Squirrel
- Dumbo
- Lynx
- Bugs (Bunny)
- Koala
- Seal
- Thumper
- Lemur
- Meeko
- Mr. Toad
Gray cat names inspired by the color
There are so many different shades of gray — and all of them make really beautiful names.
- Ash
- Smokey
- Cinder
- Silver
- Nickel
- Jet
- Stoney
- Xanadu
- Slate
- Marengo
- Misty
- Storm
- Suede
- Coal
- Ember
- Sterling
- Earl
- Lady
- Pepper
- Smudge
Hopefully, you found a name that both you and your gray cat love! If not, take a look at our lists of other cat names for more ideas and inspiration.