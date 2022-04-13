50+ Gray Cat Names For Every Personality

If you’re a parent of a gray cat, you’re probably well aware of the fact that slate-colored cats are actually some of the most colorful creatures out there. And when it comes to choosing the right name, you want to choose something that best describes his personality.

The Dodo has a few ideas to add to your list of names.

There are so many different kinds of gray cats who can be either striped (like tabby cats) or solid (like Russian blues), and gray cats can also have a variety of different colored eyes and coat lengths, too. They’re some of the most common kinds of cats you find, but you’ll rarely find two gray cats who are identical — each have their own quirks and personality traits that make them totally unique.

So take a look at these gray cat names to see if there’s one on the list that matches your new cat’s demeanor.

Gray cat names inspired by pop culture and historical characters

You might want to name your cat after one of these popular “gray” characters!

Gandalf (The Grey), Lord of the Rings

Meredith, Grey’s Anatomy

Theon (Greyjoy), Game of Thrones

Asha (Greyjoy), Game of Thrones

Yara (Greyjoy), Game of Thrones

Greyjoy, Game of Thrones

Dorian, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Christian, 50 Shades of Grey

Lady Jane (Grey)

Violet (Gray), Peanuts

Macy (Gray)

Matthew (Gray) Gubler

Scratchy (The Simpsons)

Edie, Grey Gardens

Cat names inspired by other gray animals

Take inspiration from other gray-colored animals when naming your new BFF with one of these adorable names.

Goose

Heron

Dove

Pigeon

Fox

Wolf

Otter

Squirrel

Dumbo

Lynx

Bugs (Bunny)

Koala

Seal

Thumper

Lemur

Meeko

Mr. Toad

Gray cat names inspired by the color

There are so many different shades of gray — and all of them make really beautiful names.

Ash

Smokey

Cinder

Silver

Nickel

Jet

Stoney

Xanadu

Slate

Marengo

Misty

Storm

Suede

Coal

Ember

Sterling

Earl

Lady

Pepper

Smudge

Hopefully, you found a name that both you and your gray cat love! If not, take a look at our lists of other cat names for more ideas and inspiration.