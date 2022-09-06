Is Grain-Free Cat Food Good For Your BFF?
The truth about grain-free cat food.
It feels like there are all these conflicting opinions about grain-free cat food — some people swear it’s healthier for your BFF than food with grains, while others aren’t so convinced.
So what’s the truth?
We spoke with Dr. Jacob Hawthorne, a veterinarian working with Thank Your Vet, to find out if grain-free cat food is right for your pet and how to find the best option for cats with grain sensitivities.
Best overall grain-free cat food
Best overall grain-free cat food: American Journey Grain-Free Dry Cat Food
Best grain-free wet cat food: Sheba Perfect Portions Salmon Cuts
Best grain-free variety pack: Kitzy Wet Cat Food Variety Pack
Best grain-free kitten food: Blue Buffalo Wilderness Kitten Grain-Free Dry Food
Best grain-free cat food for seniors: Purina Pro Plan Adult 7+ Chicken And Beef Entrée
Best budget grain-free cat food: Purina Fancy Feast Classic Pate Variety Pack
Do cats need grains in their diets?
Technically, your cat doesn’t need grains in his diet. Cats are obligate carnivores, which means they get all the nutrients they need from animal products.
But that doesn’t mean that food with grains is bad for your cat. Cats can still digest and break down carbohydrates from grains to use as an energy source. Grains can even be a good source of fiber, which actually helps your cat with his hairballs.
Why would you need grain-free cat food?
Grain-free cat food is best for cats with certain food sensitivities.
“Grain-free diets for cats are typically only recommended for cats who are proven to be allergic to grains,” Dr. Hawthorne told The Dodo.
But it turns out grain allergies in cats aren’t as common as you might think.
“Generally speaking, cats who are allergic to grain are a rarity as only a small percentage of cats studied are actually allergic to grains,” Dr. Hawthorne said. In fact, the most common food allergens in cats are beef, fish, milk and other dairy products.
And while you might’ve heard that there’s a potential correlation between grain-free food and heart disease in dogs, the good news is grain-free food doesn’t seem to have that effect on cats.
What to look for in grain-free cat food
The most important thing to look for in grain-free cat food —and really any cat food — is protein. According to Dr. Hawthorne, cats require more protein than other pets (which makes sense since they’re carnivores).
So whenever you’re picking grain-free food for your cat, make sure it has enough protein.
“Cats rely on protein to maintain their daily nutrition, and some grain-free cat foods will include carbohydrates such as sweet potatoes, peas or lentils to replace the grains,” Dr. Hawthorne said. “These ingredients can be beneficial for the health of your cat as long as they don't dilute the protein percentage available in the cat food.”
To ensure your cat’s getting enough protein, make sure you’re buying grain-free food that meets the standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). For pet food to be considered “complete and balanced,” the AAFCO standards must be met.
Best grain-free cat food
If your cat does have a grain allergy, don’t worry! We’ve rounded up some of the best grain-free cat foods on the market based on expert guidelines and product reviews from pet parents.
This dry cat food has a ton of protein, with meat products making up the first two ingredients. The third ingredient is tapioca starch, so you know your cat’s still getting the carbs he needs, even from a grain-free option.
If you’re sick of keeping half-full cans of cat food in your fridge, this is the perfect pick for you. This high-protein, grain-free wet food comes in pre-portioned packages so you won’t have to worry about properly storing your BFF’s leftovers.
This grain-free variety pack includes three different flavors: chicken, tuna and salmon, so there are plenty of options for picky pets. And each formula lists meat or fish as the main ingredient, so you know your BFF is getting all the protein he needs.
Whenever you’re picking out kitten food, make sure it’s actually specifically formulated for kittens. (This might seem obvious, but it’s super important to remember because kittens need different nutrients than adult cats.)
This grain-free kitten food has docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid that aids in brain and eye development. And the first two ingredients come from chicken, so it has lots of protein.
Choosing grain-free cat food that’s made just for seniors is important for cats over the age of 7 because your cat’s nutritional needs will change as he ages. Each of the three flavors in this variety pack lists fish as the first ingredient, so you know protein is the priority in these recipes.
If you’re looking for a grain-free food that’s pet parent approved, congratulations! You’ve officially found it. This canned food has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, so you know it has to be good. “Fancy Feast is the cheapest wet food with protein as the main ingredient,” one reviewer said. “I've been feeding my cat [Fancy Feast] for his entire life, everyone always comments on how soft and healthy his coat is.” These protein-rich formulas come in three different flavors, so you can find a recipe even picky eaters will love.
The bottom line is grain-free food is really best for cats with actual grain allergies. So if your BFF is sensitive to wheat, barley or any other grains, now you know what to look for.