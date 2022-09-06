Is Grain-Free Cat Food Good For Your BFF?

We spoke with Dr. Jacob Hawthorne, a veterinarian working with Thank Your Vet , to find out if grain-free cat food is right for your pet and how to find the best option for cats with grain sensitivities.

It feels like there are all these conflicting opinions about grain-free cat food — some people swear it’s healthier for your BFF than food with grains, while others aren’t so convinced.

Family Stops At Nothing To Help Their Great Dane Run

Best overall grain-free cat food: American Journey Grain-Free Dry Cat Food

Best grain-free wet cat food: Sheba Perfect Portions Salmon Cuts

Best grain-free variety pack: Kitzy Wet Cat Food Variety Pack

Best grain-free kitten food: Blue Buffalo Wilderness Kitten Grain-Free Dry Food

Best grain-free cat food for seniors: Purina Pro Plan Adult 7+ Chicken And Beef Entrée

Best budget grain-free cat food: Purina Fancy Feast Classic Pate Variety Pack

Do cats need grains in their diets?

Technically, your cat doesn’t need grains in his diet. Cats are obligate carnivores, which means they get all the nutrients they need from animal products.

But that doesn’t mean that food with grains is bad for your cat. Cats can still digest and break down carbohydrates from grains to use as an energy source. Grains can even be a good source of fiber, which actually helps your cat with his hairballs.

Why would you need grain-free cat food?

Grain-free cat food is best for cats with certain food sensitivities.

“Grain-free diets for cats are typically only recommended for cats who are proven to be allergic to grains,” Dr. Hawthorne told The Dodo.

But it turns out grain allergies in cats aren’t as common as you might think.

“Generally speaking, cats who are allergic to grain are a rarity as only a small percentage of cats studied are actually allergic to grains,” Dr. Hawthorne said. In fact, the most common food allergens in cats are beef, fish, milk and other dairy products.

And while you might’ve heard that there’s a potential correlation between grain-free food and heart disease in dogs, the good news is grain-free food doesn’t seem to have that effect on cats.

What to look for in grain-free cat food

The most important thing to look for in grain-free cat food —and really any cat food — is protein. According to Dr. Hawthorne, cats require more protein than other pets (which makes sense since they’re carnivores).

So whenever you’re picking grain-free food for your cat, make sure it has enough protein.

“Cats rely on protein to maintain their daily nutrition, and some grain-free cat foods will include carbohydrates such as sweet potatoes, peas or lentils to replace the grains,” Dr. Hawthorne said. “These ingredients can be beneficial for the health of your cat as long as they don't dilute the protein percentage available in the cat food.”

To ensure your cat’s getting enough protein, make sure you’re buying grain-free food that meets the standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). For pet food to be considered “complete and balanced,” the AAFCO standards must be met.

Best grain-free cat food

If your cat does have a grain allergy, don’t worry! We’ve rounded up some of the best grain-free cat foods on the market based on expert guidelines and product reviews from pet parents.