Cat Trackers And GPS Collars Are A Thing And They're Super Helpful

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Even if you have an indoor cat, you might still be worried about losing track of your BFF.

After all, your cat might always seems like she’s planning her great escape to the great outdoors.

But thanks to trackers and GPS collars, you don’t have to completely panic if your cat successfully manages to slip out the door.

There are a ton of trackers and collars out there, so The Dodo rounded up some of the best ones.