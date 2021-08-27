How To Celebrate Gotcha Day For Your Dog

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Gotcha Day is a super important day for adopted dogs and their people. If you adopted your dog and don’t know when he was born, using his adoption date (or Gotcha Day) as a birthday is a great way to celebrate.

And because Gotcha Day is basically like a birthday, you’ll want to plan a fun celebration for your dog.

To help you show your adopted pup how special he is to you, The Dodo created a guide to help you celebrate your dog’s Gotcha Day.