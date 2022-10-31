Good Toys For Dogs Who Love To Play, Chew, Fetch And Find
Toys for all kinds of dogs!
Does your dog love squeaking a plush toy, or does he prefer to rip out the stuffing? Or, maybe your dog prefers gnawing on a durable chew toy or chasing after a bouncy, lightweight fetch ball.
No matter how your dog likes to play, we found some really good toys for dogs who love to stay active and have fun. And choosing the best one for your pup may be the hardest decision you’ll have to make all day!
Some good toys for dogs for all kinds of play sessions
These are some of our top picks for dog toys you can buy.
The Chuckit! Ultra Balls are made from durable rubber that’s meant to last through endless hours of playtime, and the balls bounce super high to keep dogs entertained. They also float, making them excellent beach toys, and can be rinsed clean when the day is done.
If your dog knows how to rip all the stuffing out of a plush toy in mere seconds, then this stuffingless hippo toy from The Dodo X Walmart collection is the perfect toy for him. It contains no stuffing, but rather crinkly paper that drives dogs wild. It’s also made with heavy-duty ballistic material that will hold up much longer than traditional plush toys, and the lack of stuffing means this is a great toy for dogs to play with when alone at home.
The KONG Classic can be enjoyed by all dogs but is built to hold up against aggressive chewers and days full of play. Its thick rubber is virtually impenetrable, and its odd shape creates a funky bounce pattern that dogs love. In fact, dogs can play with the KONG all by themselves and have a great time! You can pick up the KONG Classic in one of six sizes.
Yes, Lamb Chop may be a vintage kids’ TV character, but the Lamb Chop toy is still one of the bestselling dog toys on Amazon. It has over 30,000 five-star reviews, with pet parents saying that Lamb Chop becomes the instant favorite as soon as she enters the house. She’s plush, filled with stuffing, has a squeaker and is the trendiest toy you can pick up for your plushy-loving pup.
The bungee cords inside this plush giraffe make for an exhilarating game of tug-of-war. The giraffe is also stuffed with crinkle paper and features two squeakers to make playtime much more fun.
Keep your dog’s mind occupied with the bestselling Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound puzzle toy. You can hide bits of food underneath sliders, doors and covers, and then watch your dog figure out how to get to the treats. It may drive them a bit crazy at first, but this puzzle toy is a win for dogs who love a challenge and a sweet reward.
Stuff all six of the dinosaurs into the top of the plush volcano and let your dog do his thing. All six dinos have squeakers inside that will keep your dog interested, and the volcano has multiple entryways so retrieving isn’t too much of a challenge.
Great for teething puppies or dogs who love the feeling of something rubbing on their gums, the Gnawsome ball is fun for pups of all ages! It bounces, squeaks and is covered in rubber nubs that are fun for dogs to chew on. You can pick one up in one of three different sizes.
Most chew toys don’t stand a chance when up against a pup who loves to chew. But the Benebone Wishbone is a different story. Made with durable nylon and flavored with tastes dogs love, this toy will keep even the most determined chewers busy for hours. Just note that the Wishbone should not be ingested, so keep an eye on your pup while he’s at work.
Treat your dog to a new toy that will become his immediate favorite, and get ready for endless hours of fun!