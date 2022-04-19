50 Girl Hunting Dog Names For Your Pack Leader

Many of our pups’ breeds were initially bred for hunting — and if you have a rescue pup from the South, chances are she’s got some hunting breeds in her. From pointers and hounds, to Labs and retrievers, these dogs were companions to those who hunted for food and for sport.

If you want to pay homage to your new dog’s roots, one of these hunting dog names for girls could be the perfect fit!

Dogs were one of the first animals to be domesticated by humans, and it’s thought that people and dogs first started hunting together around 20,000 years ago. Using their excellent sense of smell, dogs make awesome trackers that can locate targets and retrieve them when the hunt is over.

Of course, many dogs from hunting breeds now track down toys and the best spot on the couch, but hunting instincts like pointing, sniffing out critters, and retrieving have been passed down through the generations.

So to draw inspiration from the dogs that came before your pup, here are some of the best girl hunting names you can give the leader of your pack.

Cute girl hunting dog names

Let’s start off with some simple (yet adorable!) names that are inspired by leadership and the outdoors.

Queenie

Annie

Dakota

Scout

Bonnie

Polly

Oakley

Rain

Moxie

Shiloh

Girl hunting dog names based on pop culture characters

These hunting names are inspired by some of our favorite strong female characters in movies and television.

Merida

Arya

Sansa

Katniss

Cercei

Khaleesi

Brienne

Gamora

Xena

Lassie

Furiosa

Buffy

Natasha

Michonne

Maggie

Eve

Villanelle

Girl hunting dog names inspired by other animals

Inspired by other animals and nature, these names are pretty darn cute for any hunting breed.

Raven

Fox

Cricket

Goose

Ducky

Badger

Robin

Wren

Girl hunting dog names inspired by mythology

Strong females and huntresses are written into so many different mythologies and religious texts, so here are a few favorites that your dog can be named after.

Athena

Artemis

Persephone

Circe

Nyx

Echo

Gaia

Nike

Lagertha

Skadi

Freydis

Sigrid

Kali

Aditi

Parvati

With a strong hunting-inspired name, your dog will become an instant leader and queen of the household (as she should be!).