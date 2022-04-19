50 Girl Hunting Dog Names For Your Pack Leader
Perfect for any hunting breed pup!
Many of our pups’ breeds were initially bred for hunting — and if you have a rescue pup from the South, chances are she’s got some hunting breeds in her. From pointers and hounds, to Labs and retrievers, these dogs were companions to those who hunted for food and for sport.
If you want to pay homage to your new dog’s roots, one of these hunting dog names for girls could be the perfect fit!
Dogs were one of the first animals to be domesticated by humans, and it’s thought that people and dogs first started hunting together around 20,000 years ago. Using their excellent sense of smell, dogs make awesome trackers that can locate targets and retrieve them when the hunt is over.
Of course, many dogs from hunting breeds now track down toys and the best spot on the couch, but hunting instincts like pointing, sniffing out critters, and retrieving have been passed down through the generations.
So to draw inspiration from the dogs that came before your pup, here are some of the best girl hunting names you can give the leader of your pack.
Cute girl hunting dog names
Let’s start off with some simple (yet adorable!) names that are inspired by leadership and the outdoors.
- Queenie
- Annie
- Dakota
- Scout
- Bonnie
- Polly
- Oakley
- Rain
- Moxie
- Shiloh
Girl hunting dog names based on pop culture characters
These hunting names are inspired by some of our favorite strong female characters in movies and television.
- Merida
- Arya
- Sansa
- Katniss
- Cercei
- Khaleesi
- Brienne
- Gamora
- Xena
- Lassie
- Furiosa
- Buffy
- Natasha
- Michonne
- Maggie
- Eve
- Villanelle
Girl hunting dog names inspired by other animals
Inspired by other animals and nature, these names are pretty darn cute for any hunting breed.
- Raven
- Fox
- Cricket
- Goose
- Ducky
- Badger
- Robin
- Wren
Girl hunting dog names inspired by mythology
Strong females and huntresses are written into so many different mythologies and religious texts, so here are a few favorites that your dog can be named after.
- Athena
- Artemis
- Persephone
- Circe
- Nyx
- Echo
- Gaia
- Nike
- Lagertha
- Skadi
- Freydis
- Sigrid
- Kali
- Aditi
- Parvati
With a strong hunting-inspired name, your dog will become an instant leader and queen of the household (as she should be!).