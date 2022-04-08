Girl Dog Names: 110+ Options From Classic To Unique

If you have a new little fluff-ball in your life, you’re probably trying to figure out a name that matches her personality.

While naming your pet is always a fun and exciting part of adopting, sometimes it can be overwhelming to try to find the perfect name for your perfect pup.

To help you out, this list was created with you in mind and is filled with girl dog names to fit any and every female pup.

Top girl dog names

These were some of the most popular girl dog names in 2021, according to the AKC’s top 100 list.

Bailey

Bella

Cleo

Daisy

Juno

Layla

Luna

Maple

Nala

Winnie

Cute girl dog names

Have a pup who’s cute as a button? These names are perfect for her adorable personality.

Bonnie

Boots

Bunny

Buttons

Dixie

Ginger

Lexie

Lola

Maddie

Millie

Penny

Pixie

Sadie

Stella

Sugar

Sunny

Unique girl dog names

These dog names are as unique as your new BFF (and you’re guaranteed to not meet too many other dogs who share the same name).

Aspen

Bobbi

Charli

Clover

Ivy

Jade

Joie

Oakley

Priscilla

Roxy

Sassy

Willow

Zoe

Disney-inspired girl dog names

If you’re obsessed with all things Disney, these names will help inspire you to discover the most magical name on earth.

Ariel

Aurora

Belle

Cruella de Vil

Dory

Elsa

Esmerelda

Jasmine

Lady

Luisa

Maleficent

Maribel

Minnie

Moana

Mulan

Pocohantas

Tiana

Tinkerbell

Ursula

Food names for female dogs

Naming your dog after a yummy food isn’t only super popular to do, but it’s a good way to give your pup a name everybody compliments you on.

Apple

Apricot

Buttercup

Candy

Cinnamon

Clementine

Cookie

Honey

Marshmallow

Muffin

Oreo

Paprika

Peaches

Pretzel

Pumpkin

Sage

Sprinkles

Twix

Girl dog names inspired by places

Do you love traveling the world? Then why not name your pup after some of your favorite destinations? These names will spark your imagination (and maybe your wanderlust).

Argentina

Bali

Barcelona

Cairo

Chicago

Dallas

Dubai

Dublin

Florence

Lima

London

Memphis

Nola

Paris

Phoenix

Rio

Sydney

Tennessee

Tokyo

Venice

Classic girl dog names

These names are all timeless, just like your pup.

Amelia

Audrey

Charlotte

Diana



Elizabeth

Emma

Grace

Jackie

Lucy

Marilyn

Monroe

Olivia

Sophia

Victoria

Badass girl dog names

Here are some girl dog names inspired by powerful females.

Aphrodite

Elektra

Harley

Khaleesi

Raven

Rebel

Serena

Valencia

Venus

Vixen

Wonder Woman

Xena

Zelda

