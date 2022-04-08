Girl Dog Names: 110+ Options From Classic To Unique
Girl power ✌️
If you have a new little fluff-ball in your life, you’re probably trying to figure out a name that matches her personality.
While naming your pet is always a fun and exciting part of adopting, sometimes it can be overwhelming to try to find the perfect name for your perfect pup.
To help you out, this list was created with you in mind and is filled with girl dog names to fit any and every female pup.
Top girl dog names
These were some of the most popular girl dog names in 2021, according to the AKC’s top 100 list.
- Bailey
- Bella
- Cleo
- Daisy
- Juno
- Layla
- Luna
- Maple
- Nala
- Winnie
Cute girl dog names
Have a pup who’s cute as a button? These names are perfect for her adorable personality.
- Bonnie
- Boots
- Bunny
- Buttons
- Dixie
- Ginger
- Lexie
- Lola
- Maddie
- Millie
- Penny
- Pixie
- Sadie
- Stella
- Sugar
- Sunny
Unique girl dog names
These dog names are as unique as your new BFF (and you’re guaranteed to not meet too many other dogs who share the same name).
- Aspen
- Bobbi
- Charli
- Clover
- Ivy
- Jade
- Joie
- Oakley
- Priscilla
- Roxy
- Sassy
- Willow
- Zoe
Disney-inspired girl dog names
If you’re obsessed with all things Disney, these names will help inspire you to discover the most magical name on earth.
- Ariel
- Aurora
- Belle
- Cruella de Vil
- Dory
- Elsa
- Esmerelda
- Jasmine
- Lady
- Luisa
- Maleficent
- Maribel
- Minnie
- Moana
- Mulan
- Pocohantas
- Tiana
- Tinkerbell
- Ursula
Food names for female dogs
Naming your dog after a yummy food isn’t only super popular to do, but it’s a good way to give your pup a name everybody compliments you on.
- Apple
- Apricot
- Buttercup
- Candy
- Cinnamon
- Clementine
- Cookie
- Honey
- Marshmallow
- Muffin
- Oreo
- Paprika
- Peaches
- Pretzel
- Pumpkin
- Sage
- Sprinkles
- Twix
Girl dog names inspired by places
Do you love traveling the world? Then why not name your pup after some of your favorite destinations? These names will spark your imagination (and maybe your wanderlust).
- Argentina
- Bali
- Barcelona
- Cairo
- Chicago
- Dallas
- Dubai
- Dublin
- Florence
- Lima
- London
- Memphis
- Nola
- Paris
- Phoenix
- Rio
- Sydney
- Tennessee
- Tokyo
- Venice
Classic girl dog names
These names are all timeless, just like your pup.
- Amelia
- Audrey
- Charlotte
- Diana
- Elizabeth
- Emma
- Grace
- Jackie
- Lucy
- Marilyn
- Monroe
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Victoria
Badass girl dog names
Here are some girl dog names inspired by powerful females.
- Aphrodite
- Elektra
- Harley
- Khaleesi
- Raven
- Rebel
- Serena
- Valencia
- Venus
- Vixen
- Wonder Woman
- Xena
- Zelda
Didn’t find a name you like? Check out our other dog name ideas:
“110+ Spanish Dog Names That Are Straight Fuego”
“100+ Hipster Girl Dog Names For Your Trendy Pup”
“100+ Cute Dog Names That Are Almost As Adorable As Your Pup”