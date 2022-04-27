150+ Girl Cat Names For Your Female Cat
Girl names for your perfect princess 🐱
You’re thrilled to bring home your new girl cat. But you want to make sure you pick out a name for her that’s as perfect as she is.
So The Dodo rounded up over 150 of the best girl cat names for your female cat (and there are some really good ones on this list).
Popular girl cat names
Since you can’t beat the classics, here are some popular girl cat names.
- Bella
- Lily
- Lucy
- Nala
- Kitty
- Chloe
- Stella
- Zoe
- Lola
- Sophie
- Gracie
- Molly
- Cleo
- Mia
- Princess
- Daisy
- Abby
- Sasha
- Callie
- Maggie
Cute girl cat names
Your little girl’s the cutest cat around, and these names are just as precious.
- Angel
- Bessie
- Buffy
- Cassie
- Eve
- Fluffy
- Lexi
- Lulu
- Mimi
- Missy
- Misty
- Penelope
- Summer
- Sunny
- Suzie
- Violet
- Baby
- Boo
- Pixie
- Charlotte
- Delilah
- Holly
Names for girl black cats
These names are great for girl cats with black coats.
- Luna
- Shadow
- Nova
- Midnight
- Batgirl
- Bean
- Coraline
- Charcoal
- Dahlia
- Elvira
- Maleficent
- Olive
- Raven
- Storm
- Velvet
- Licorice
- Ebony
- Pepper
Names for girl white cats
Your cat’s white coat will match perfectly with any of these names.
- Pearl
- Milky
- Marshmallow
- Opal
- Diamond
- Sparkle
- Blanche
- Glacier
- Snowball
- Powder
- Snowflake
- Swan
- Sugar
- Coconut
- Crystal
- Dove
- Blanca
- Elsa
Names for girl black-and-white cats
These girl names will really suit your black-and-white BFF.
- Minnie
- Oreo
- Panda
- Blotch
- Domino
- Marbles
- Smudge
- Speckles
- Chalkboard
- Checkers
- Doodles
- Sprinkles
- Puffin
- Milkshake
- Keyboard
- Betty Boop
- Cruella de Vil
Names for girl orange cats
These fiery names work so well for orange cats.
- Pumpkin
- Peaches
- Honey
- Amber
- Buttercup
- Coral
- Ginger
- Mimosa
- Apricot
- Carrots
- Cheddar
- Marmalade
- Ember
- Creamsicle
- Sweet Potato
- Fanta
Names for girl gray cats
Gray cats are so beautiful, and your girl deserves a name that’s just as gorgeous.
- Ashley
- Cloud
- Tinsel
- Bunny
- Lavender
- Echo
- Sage
- Willow
- River
- (Grey) Goose
- Mouse
- Cinderella
- Lady Grey
- Pebbles
- Pigeon
Names for girl calico cats
These cat names are spot-on for your calico girl.
- Mrs. Norris
- Saffron
- Sahara
- Truffles
- Maisie
- Butterscotch
- Aurora
- Calypso
- Doodle
- Ribbons
- Confetti
Funny girl cat names
If you pick one of these names, you’ll laugh every time you call your cat.
- Doja Cat
- Cindy Clawford
- Catniss Everdeen
- Kitty Purry
- Cat Benatar
- Clawdia
- Jennifur
- Junipurr
- Grizabella
- Pawdrey Hepburn
- Pawla Abdul
- Catty LaBelle
- Cat Middleton
- Puma Thurman
Unique girl cat names
These unique cat names are so fitting for your super-special girl.
- Momo
- Artemis
- Carina
- Freya
- Modella
- Moscato
- Tahini
- Ursula
- Zuri
- Clove
- Ashlyn
- Emmy
- Penny
- Pippi
- Rory
- Xena
- Yara
- Mila
There are so many amazing cat names on this list that we may have accidentally made your decision even harder. (Sorry!) But no matter what you decide, your girl’s going to love it.
