150+ Girl Cat Names For Your Female Cat

Girl names for your perfect princess 🐱

By Sam Howell

Published on 4/27/2022 at 11:00 AM

You’re thrilled to bring home your new girl cat. But you want to make sure you pick out a name for her that’s as perfect as she is.

So The Dodo rounded up over 150 of the best girl cat names for your female cat (and there are some really good ones on this list).

Popular girl cat names

Since you can’t beat the classics, here are some popular girl cat names.

  • Bella
  • Lily
  • Lucy
  • Nala
  • Kitty
  • Chloe
  • Stella
  • Zoe
  • Lola
  • Sophie
  • Gracie
  • Molly
  • Cleo
  • Mia
  • Princess
  • Daisy
  • Abby
  • Sasha
  • Callie
  • Maggie

Cute girl cat names

Your little girl’s the cutest cat around, and these names are just as precious.

  • Angel
  • Bessie
  • Buffy
  • Cassie
  • Eve
  • Fluffy
  • Lexi
  • Lulu
  • Mimi
  • Missy
  • Misty
  • Penelope
  • Summer
  • Sunny
  • Suzie
  • Violet
  • Baby
  • Boo
  • Pixie
  • Charlotte
  • Delilah
  • Holly

Names for girl black cats

These names are great for girl cats with black coats.

  • Luna
  • Shadow
  • Nova
  • Midnight
  • Batgirl
  • Bean
  • Coraline
  • Charcoal
  • Dahlia
  • Elvira
  • Maleficent
  • Olive
  • Raven
  • Storm
  • Velvet
  • Licorice
  • Ebony
  • Pepper

Names for girl white cats

Your cat’s white coat will match perfectly with any of these names.

  • Pearl
  • Milky
  • Marshmallow
  • Opal
  • Diamond
  • Sparkle
  • Blanche
  • Glacier
  • Snowball
  • Powder
  • Snowflake
  • Swan
  • Sugar
  • Coconut
  • Crystal
  • Dove
  • Blanca
  • Elsa

Names for girl black-and-white cats

These girl names will really suit your black-and-white BFF.

  • Minnie
  • Oreo
  • Panda
  • Blotch
  • Domino
  • Marbles
  • Smudge
  • Speckles
  • Chalkboard
  • Checkers
  • Doodles
  • Sprinkles
  • Puffin
  • Milkshake
  • Keyboard
  • Betty Boop
  • Cruella de Vil

Names for girl orange cats

These fiery names work so well for orange cats.

  • Pumpkin
  • Peaches
  • Honey
  • Amber
  • Buttercup
  • Coral
  • Ginger
  • Mimosa
  • Apricot
  • Carrots
  • Cheddar
  • Marmalade
  • Ember
  • Creamsicle
  • Sweet Potato
  • Fanta

Names for girl gray cats

Gray cats are so beautiful, and your girl deserves a name that’s just as gorgeous.

  • Ashley
  • Cloud
  • Tinsel
  • Bunny
  • Lavender
  • Echo
  • Sage
  • Willow
  • River
  • (Grey) Goose
  • Mouse
  • Cinderella
  • Lady Grey
  • Pebbles
  • Pigeon

Names for girl calico cats

These cat names are spot-on for your calico girl.

  • Mrs. Norris
  • Saffron
  • Sahara
  • Truffles
  • Maisie
  • Butterscotch
  • Aurora
  • Calypso
  • Doodle
  • Ribbons
  • Confetti

Funny girl cat names

If you pick one of these names, you’ll laugh every time you call your cat.

  • Doja Cat
  • Cindy Clawford
  • Catniss Everdeen
  • Kitty Purry
  • Cat Benatar
  • Clawdia
  • Jennifur
  • Junipurr
  • Grizabella
  • Pawdrey Hepburn
  • Pawla Abdul
  • Catty LaBelle
  • Cat Middleton
  • Puma Thurman

Unique girl cat names

These unique cat names are so fitting for your super-special girl.

  • Momo
  • Artemis
  • Carina
  • Freya
  • Modella
  • Moscato
  • Tahini
  • Ursula
  • Zuri
  • Clove
  • Ashlyn
  • Emmy
  • Penny
  • Pippi
  • Rory
  • Xena
  • Yara
  • Mila

There are so many amazing cat names on this list that we may have accidentally made your decision even harder. (Sorry!) But no matter what you decide, your girl’s going to love it.

