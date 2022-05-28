11 Giraffe Facts That Might Surprise You

Giraffes are beautiful animals who can be found roaming the savannas of Africa. But what else do you know about them? We compiled some of our favorite giraffe facts so that you can learn more about these amazing creatures. 11 interesting giraffe facts

1. Giraffes are the tallest mammals on Earth These gentle giants are the tallest land animals on the planet, with females growing to 14 feet tall and males towering at 18 feet tall! 2. They’re herbivores Giraffes only eat plants, and their long necks help them reach the best leaves, seeds, berries and branches in their favorite trees.

3. Giraffes have dark tongues A giraffe's dark tongue (which can be blue, purple or black) can actually prevent sunburn, which is important since it gets lots of sun exposure from all that leaf eating. 4. They love to be in groups Extremely sociable, giraffes love to hang out in groups and even change up who they hang out with throughout the day.

5. Female giraffes give birth standing up Giraffes spend most of their lives standing up, and females give birth while standing, too! This means that her baby will fall approximately 6 feet as a newborn. But don’t worry — it’s totally normal, and newborn giraffes are actually able to stand up within an hour of being born. Amazing, right? 6. Giraffes don’t drink much water While it might look like it’s a little difficult for a giraffe to drink water (just look at that neck!), she still does — she just doesn’t do it very often. In general, giraffes only drink once every few days.

7. Giraffes barely sleep A giraffe only has to sleep about 4.5 hours per day, with 30 minutes being a nice, deep sleep. 8. Giraffe spots are unique to each individual Used for camouflage, a giraffe’s spots are actually cooler than you might think. Each spot pattern is unique to each giraffe (similar to fingerprints in humans). And underneath their spots is a system of blood vessels that acts as a thermal window to regulate body heat.

