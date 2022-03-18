Your cat’s dental care is important to you, which is why it can be upsetting if you find out he has gingivitis.

Gingivitis in cats can range from mild to severe, but the good news is that there are treatment options for every stage.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Megan Conrad, a veterinary consultant for Hello Ralphie, to find out the best treatment for your cat’s gingivitis.

What is gingivitis in cats?

Gingivitis is a disease that causes your cat’s gums to get inflamed and swell around his teeth, which can be pretty painful for him.

The disease can be mild, moderate or severe, and if you don’t treat it ASAP, it can cause other issues for your cat’s teeth and mouth.

“Leaving it untreated can lead to periodontal disease, where the structures holding the cat's teeth in their gums become damaged,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo.

What causes gingivitis in cats?

Gingivitis in cats is caused by plaque buildup on your cat’s teeth. There are also other medical conditions that can increase your cat’s risk of developing gingivitis, like:

Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV)

Feline leukemia virus (FeLV)

Diabetes

Kidney disease

Autoimmune disorders

Symptoms of gingivitis in cats

When your cat has gingivitis, you might notice how it affects his gums since it can make them red, swollen and painful. If your cat has moderate gingivitis, you might also notice his gums are receding. And if it becomes severe, it could make eating difficult for him.

Other symptoms of gingivitis in cats include drooling and appetite loss.

How to treat gingivitis in cats

Treating mild gingivitis in cats is pretty easy and can be done at home. But for moderate or severe cases, you’re going to need professional help.

If your cat has moderate gingivitis, you have to bring him to your veterinarian for a dental cleaning.

“This is done under sedation or anesthesia and removes the plaque and tartar that's contributing to the inflamed gums,” Dr. Conrad said.

But if it’s severe, you could be looking at more intense procedures that involve X-rays and extraction.

Cat gingivitis treatment at home

If your cat’s gingivitis is mild, however, it’s possible to treat it at home.

Brushing his teeth could do the trick, but your vet might also recommend an oral rinse to fight off stubborn plaque.

Try Dentahex oral rinse from Chewy for $13.99

Cat gingivitis prevention

The best way to treat your cat’s gingivitis is to make sure he never gets it in the first place. Regularly brushing your cat’s teeth is a great way to prevent gingivitis.

This can definitely be tricky since your cat probably won’t love it — and you probably want to keep all your fingers — but your vet’s there to show you the ropes.

“Your veterinary staff can demonstrate how to do this, as well as providing you with cat-safe toothpaste (never use human toothpaste),” Dr. Conrad said.

Knowing how to treat your cat’s gingivitis is super important in case he ever gets diagnosed. But knowing how to prevent it can save you all that stress.

