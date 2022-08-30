10 Gifts For Someone Who Just Adopted A New Dog
Sponsored by Embark Vet
Adopting a new dog is so exciting, and new pet parents go through a lot of prep to get ready to bring their new family members home. And if someone you love is about to adopt, then you’re probably looking for a great gift to say congratulations!
We found some of the best gifts you can pick up for the new dog parents in your life that take some of the prep work off their shoulders and can benefit both parents and their pups.
From DNA kits and dog toys to treat makers and mugs, here are some great gifts any new dog parent will love.
Hit all the dog bases with this treats-and-toys box from Goody Box. It’s filled with a ‘90s-inspired bandana, a few packages of dog treats, and two toys perfect for medium- and large-sized dogs. It’s an excellent gift set that a new pet parent in your life will love.
If a friend has just adopted a rescue pup, it’s likely that they won’t actually know what kind of dog he is. That’s where the Embark Dog DNA Test comes in handy. Not only does the test break down a dog’s genetics by breed, but if you purchase the Health + Breed ID test, you can get a better understanding of a dog’s health situation based on his breed, genetics and ancestry.
This gift is fun for both pet parents and pups! The DASH dog treat maker makes eight dog bone-shaped treats at a time. All you have to do is heat up the treat maker, whip up your batter (recipes are included), and you’re ready to get baking!
Every pet parent should invest in a personalized dog ID tag that will help reunite them with their dog if the worst should happen. But this artful ID tag from PawFurEver makes for a great gift because of the details. You can choose from a silver, gold or rose gold finish, and each tag comes with an etching of mountains, leaves, wildflowers or a desert backdrop.
Available in five different prints and colors, the Boulevard travel bowl is the perfect accessory for a pet parent to bring with them on walks. The bowl folds out and can be filled with up to 6 cups of water. And the personalization shows you really care.
Your new pet parent friend has to learn what kind of treats their new pup prefers, so why not help them out by picking up a variety pack of dental chews? These treats freshen breath, clean teeth and taste great. Plus, Whimzees chews are made with natural ingredients.
Snuggling is a large part of being a pet parent, and snuggle time just got a lot better thanks to this personalized blanket from Custom Catch. You can get a dog’s name printed on the front, and the blanket comes in three sizes that are perfect for either the couch or the crate.
Gift your friend a personalized “dog mom” mug that has a rainbow on the front and custom text on the back. You can easily add the name of their new dog using the personalization tool on Chewy’s website.
The Snuggle Puppy dog toy from Smart Pet is actually a heat pack and calming aid. It comes with a heartbeat pack that makes the pup feel like she’s cuddling with her mother or siblings. So if a newly adopted dog is having a hard time getting comfortable, the Snuggle Puppy could help her warm up to her new family and home.
“When You Love A Dog” by M.H. Clark is a book about the little things about sharing your life with a dog that make daily life so much more special. From having someone there to greet you when you get home, to having someone who loves you unconditionally, loving a dog is such a unique and beautiful experience.
Showing the new pet parent in your life that you’re just as excited as they are about their new adopted dog with a thoughtful gift will only help make the transition into life with a pup that much smoother and more fun. And their new pup will love these gifts, too!