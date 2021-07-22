10 Adorable Gifts For Your Dog's Birthday (Or Adoption Day)
Spoil your dog even more than usual 🎁🎁🎁
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Everyone knows that gifts are the best part of birthdays — so when it’s your dog’s birthday, you’ll want to make sure you get her enough gifts to show how much you love her.
To help you out, The Dodo rounded up 10 of the best dog gifts you can buy online to give your pup the best birthday ever.
This challenging interactive puzzle received The Dodo’s Paw of Approval! It teaches your dog problem-solving skills with multiple levels of difficulty (slide, rotate and flip). It also has a non-slip base to stick in place and is dishwasher-friendly for easy cleanup.
KONG toys are a classic for a reason — dogs love them, which makes them a perfect gift! Stuff your dog’s KONG with food or treats for an extra surprise, or just let your dog chew away. (You can also get the KONG Extreme version if your dog is an aggressive chewer.)
This hide-and-seek gift will keep your pup busy searching for the tiny dinosaurs (in party hats!). The stuffed dinos are squeaky, and the hide-and-seek action will activate your dog’s hunting instincts.
This flip board strategy game is the perfect gift for curious dogs. Just hide your dog’s favorite treats in different compartments and watch her open them to get her prize. No cheating allowed with this game — it’s designed so that the cones hiding the treats can’t be knocked over, so your pup will really have to work for it.
Not only do these treats help with your dog’s stinky breath and her dental health, but your dog will actually want to eat them too (win-win)!
A twist on the classic KONG you probably already know and love, this KONG Stuff-A-Ball has ridges designed to clean your dog’s teeth and gums. You can add treats to the center, and it’s made of the same rubber material as the classic KONG, so you know it’ll be both durable and bouncy.
Treat your dog to a bagel for her birthday gift — a dog bagel, that is. These bagel bite treats are made with natural ingredients and are a peanut butter flavor that your dog will love.
The weighted bottom of this toy lets it wobble as it dispenses food, making it fun for your dog to play with and giving her exercise. It fits enough food for a full meal (up to 3 cups) and can be used to help fast eaters slow down, or you can just fill it with treats for a fun game.
This toy is for advanced pups! To increase the difficulty, lock the blocks with the bone-shaped pegs and let your dog learn how to get her treats in sequential order around the circle.
If your dog is obsessed with squeaky toys, get her this birthday gift box that has a bunch of birthday-themed squeaky toys inside. Just be prepared for a lot of noise.