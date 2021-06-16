1 min read
15 Gifts To Say 'Thank You' To Your Dog Walker
Besides letting them hang with your pup 🐶❤️
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Your dog walker is always there for you, and it’s time to return the favor.
And you know she deserves something really nice, since she’s super dependable and your dog adores her.
Here are some thoughtful (and super useful) gifts you can get for your dog walker for a special occasion — or even just to say thanks!
There’s really no price on safety. And your dog walker will be super grateful that you’re looking out for her. This gift comes with two lights that each have a clip, so you can attach one to the dog’s collar and one to her belt loop. If she walks dogs at night a lot (and doesn’t already have a light), get her this now!
This is another dog-walking essential. If she doesn’t already have a dog water bottle, this will really upgrade her dog-walking game, especially in the summer. This particular product is great because it folds up really small, and you can wear it around your wrist with the attached sling.
You can’t have too many hats, especially if you’re out in the sun a lot. This adorable distressed cotton baseball cap will let people know how cool her job is — and that she’s on the clock.
Treats are key to having a smooth dog-walking experience. She probably already has a healthy stash herself (it’s a part of the job), but there’s a really good chance she could use some more.
Your dog walker can never have too many poop bags.
Yup, this is hilarious.
Every dog walker needs this! You never know what’s going to happen when you’re walking through strange neighborhoods at weird hours.
Love them or hate them, Birkenstocks are COMFY. And who cares about fashion when you’re walking 12 miles a day (even though these are actually pretty cute).
Your dog walker might be into this if she needs to give her arms a rest. And if she totally hates it, it can convert into a completely normal dog leash. But it’s definitely nice to have the option.
Since your dog walker is so awesome, she probably has a ton of clients. This appointment book will help her stay organized — and stylish!
Allbirds makes the comfiest (and cutest) sneakers. If anyone needs to know about these, it’s your dog walker.
This tool belt might look silly to the average person, but for dog walkers it’s an absolute lifesaver. It holds a ton of stuff, like a water bottle, a dog bowl, poop bags and a cell phone.
Walking a ton of dogs a day can be physically demanding. If your dog walker has ever complained about knee or back pain, she’ll love this therapeutic pillow.
These leggings are the holy grail of dog-walking attire. They feel like butter and fit like a second skin. They’re nice to wear in both hot and cold weather, so you can expect she’ll get a lot of use from these.
Does your walker know how much she actually walks a day? This gift can help her keep track so she can know for sure. The answer might surprise her!
Our Newsletter