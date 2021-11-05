The Best Gifts For Dog Lovers
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Finding holiday gifts for everyone in your life is a process — especially since you want to get them something they’ll actually like.
Luckily for most dog lovers, they’ll like anything you get them if it’s dog themed.
The Dodo found some of the best gifts for dog lovers to help get your holiday shopping started — from personalized bags to custom face masks and phone cases (and all dog themed).
Decor
This custom poster is super unique and perfect for art (and dog) lovers. It’s abstract, so it’s different from most pet art. Plus, it’s super customizable; you can choose from a line drawing or a silhouette. And basically every breed of dog is available, so you’ll definitely be able to find one to match your friend’s pup (or just her favorite type of dog). You can match it to most decor styles with all the colors to choose from, and there are multiple sizes, so it can fit in any size home. You can even add a dog’s name to the bottom for that extra touch of personalization.
If your friend has ever wanted a painting of her pup, she’ll love this portrait. It’s a digital watercolor-style picture that can be created to look exactly like her dog. Plus, you can even order it framed so you don’t have to go through the extra hassle of finding a frame (but you can get it unframed if you want to pick your own). It comes in lots of sizes to fit in any room of the house.
This custom pet portrait will look just like your friend’s dog. Just send in a photo, and you’ll get a digitally-rendered version of the pup. You can get it personalized with a dog’s name, and you can choose between a black and white image or full color.
The dog parents in your life will really appreciate this gift — it’s so useful for storing dog supplies. The bin comes in multiple colors to match any decor and is collapsible, so it can be put away when it’s not being used.
Clothing and Accessories
This personalized lunchbox received The Dodo’s Paw of Approval because it’s so adorable that it can be used as a purse. Send in a picture of your friend’s dog to get the pup’s picture hand painted on the vegan leather bag that has two handles (a top handle and a crossbody strap) so it can be worn multiple ways. It has inside and outside pockets, and the inside is insulated to keep food fresh.
Your friend can wear her dog’s face on her face with this custom mask. There are tons of designs and colors — from unicorn to pizza to Christmas (perfect for a holiday gift). The mask has adjustable straps, a nose bridge strip to fit comfortably and two layers with a filter pocket. It’s also machine washable.
This set includes a matching dog bandana and face mask. The face mask is made of two layers and has adjustable fabric ties and a nose wire. The bandana also has two layers to make it durable so that your pup can wear it over and over.
Your friend can let everyone know that she’s a dog mom with this necklace. The pendant and chain are silvertone plated and will match any outfit, and it has a lobster claw clasp.
Your friend can wear her pup around her neck with this necklace. It has an adorable dog pendant that comes in lots of different breeds (including dachshund, Boston terrier and bulldog), so you can get one that looks like your friend’s dog. It’s made of durable rhodium-plated sterling silver that will look great and last for a long time.
The necklace is made of durable gold-plated sterling silver, and the sparkly pendant includes spinel gemstones and cubic zirconia. The back of the pendant even has a cute bone pattern. You can choose from a bunch of breeds to find one to match your friend’s dog, including German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Pomeranian and corgi.
This hat is perfect for dog dads and moms. It’s made of 100 percent cotton and has an adjustable closure in the back. There are multiple colors to choose from, and there are even a couple of variations — Doodle Mom and Rescue Mom.
Do you have dog-lover friends who are completely obsessed with dogs? This dogaholic hat is perfect for them. It’s made of 100 percent cotton and has an adjustable closure in the back.
Get this hat for dog dads who like a clever play on words. It’s made of 100 percent cotton and has a distressed style.
Dog dads will love this hat that has “The Dogfather” embroidered on the front. It’s made of 100 percent cotton with an adjustable closure and is machine washable.
These custom pet socks earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval for being so cute. Just send in a picture of your friend’s dog to get her face on the socks, and you can choose from lots of designs, including Christmas and Hanukkah styles.
Any dog parent will love this custom sweatshirt with their dog’s face on it. It even earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval. It’s embroidered with your dog’s face and name and is a pullover style that will be super comfy for hanging with your pup.
Technology
Get your dog-mom friend this phone case. It fits Apple and Samsung devices and comes in different sizes to fit multiple generations of phones. The case is made of eco-friendly materials and is compatible with wireless chargers. Plus, it’s super durable (great if your dog-loving friend can be clumsy).
There’s pretty much nothing cuter than a corgi butt — so get the dog lover in your life a phone case covered in them. It comes in lots of different colors, including neon, pink sparkles, silver and clear. The case has an antimicrobial coating that eliminates 99 percent of bacteria and is compatible with wireless chargers. And the phone will stay protected if you drop it from up to 9 feet.
This phone case has a bunch of cute and colorful dogs on it. You can choose from several different background colors, including yellow, hot pink, teal, clear and black. The case has an antimicrobial coating that eliminates 99 percent of bacteria and is compatible with wireless chargers. It’s also partially made from upcycled phone cases.
People are always looking for their AirPods, so this case with an attached clip is so useful to keep track of them. It has cute dog faces on it and comes in multiple colors. You can get an AirPod Pro version, too.
This Christmas-themed phone case is an awesome holiday gift. It fits Apple and Samsung phones and is 5G and wireless charging compatible. And the case is super durable and has an antimicrobial coating that eliminates 99 percent of bacteria.
Other
This is the ultimate dog lover’s book. It’s basically just tons of pictures of cute dogs. You can also get the puppy version.
Give your dog-parent friend a gift that their pup will love, too — BarkBox. You can send a gift card for one, three or six months or even for one year, and they’ll get a themed box every month filled with fun treats and toys.