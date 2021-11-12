Gifts For Pet Parents Who Love A Clean Home

To manage shedding, mud and mess ✨

By Sam Howell

Published on 11/12/2021 at 2:31 PM

gifts for clean pet parents

Due to stock shortages and delivery delays, items may arrive later than usual. Be sure to order items while they're in stock!

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Keeping your home tidy can feel impossible when you have a pet, since there’s always hair, food and toys everywhere (not to mention the occasional accident).

But cleaning up after your BFF doesn’t have to be hard! There are so many products out there designed to make picking up after your pet super easy.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best gifts for clean pet parents.

BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Vacuum
BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Vacuum
$266
$366

This vacuum is designed specifically for dealing with pesky pet hair. We tried it out ourselves and loved it so much that we gave it our Paw of Approval.

ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No Stuffing Plush Toys
ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No Stuffing Plush Toys
$10
$13

You won’t have to worry about your dog getting stuffing everywhere if he rips open these plush toys, because they don’t have any! They earned our Paw of Approval because our homes stayed clean, even if our pups managed to tear into them.

Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Pet Stain & Odor Eliminator
Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Pet Stain & Odor Eliminator
$20
$30

You can’t beat a stain remover that’s also an odor eliminator, especially when you’re dealing with pet accidents. And this enzymatic spray cleaner’s one of the highest-rated options out there, with over 50,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

ChomChom Roller
ChomChom Roller
$25

This pet hair remover works better than any lint roller. It picks up your pet’s hair using static electricity, meaning you don’t need batteries or sticky adhesives to clean up your furniture. It works so well that it received our official Paw of Approval.

Dexas Popware For Pets MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner
Dexas Popware For Pets MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner
$14
$20

Fill this up with water and pop your pup’s paws in and out a few times whenever he’s about to come inside or hop in your car. You’ll never have to deal with muddy pawprints again.

One Fur All Pet House Candle
One Fur All Pet House Candle
$22

If you don’t want your house to smell like a litter box, you need this candle (which is also totally pet-safe). The refreshing scents mask odors so well that we awarded it our official Paw of Approval.

Swiffer Dusters Heavy Duty Super Extendable Handle Dusting Kit
Swiffer Dusters Heavy Duty Super Extendable Handle Dusting Kit
$14

This duster earned our Paw of Approval because it can get those hard-to-reach places thanks to the extending handles. You can also get dusting cloths that are pre-treated with Febreze to take on any pet odors in your home.

Ruggable Kamran Hazel Rug
Ruggable Kamran Hazel Rug
$89

Ruggable rugs are machine washable, which is so convenient that we just had to give it our Paw of Approval. They also come in any size and style you could possibly want, so why not fill your home with the easiest rugs to clean?

Simplehuman 13 Gallon Semi-Round Step Trash Can
Simplehuman 13 Gallon Semi-Round Step Trash Can
$60
$65

Our own pets couldn’t even knock this trash can over, which is why we awarded it our official Paw of Approval. Isn’t it the best when you know you won’t come home to find your pet dumped your garbage all over the floor?

Orvis Grip-Tight® Quilted Throw
Orvis Grip-Tight® Quilted Throw
$98

You won’t have to worry about your dog’s muddy paws or shedding fur getting all over your furniture thanks to this quilted throw. This protective blanket is super easy to clean and will actually look good in your home, so we gave it our Paw of Approval.