25+ Amazing Gifts For Cat Lovers

Looking for gifts for the cat lover in your life? Is that cat lover actually yourself?

This list is filled with great gifts that you don’t need to be a crazy cat lady to love.

So whether you’re shopping for your cat-loving bestie or looking to treat yourself to some adorable new purchases, this list was made just for you.

Grevy Cat Oven Mitts
Amaozn
Grevy Cat Oven Mitts
$17
These adorable gloves are perfect for cooking up all your favorite meals — and they can even double as hand protectors if your cat decides to scratch you.
Big Kangaroo Cat Pouch Hoodie
Amazon
Big Kangaroo Cat Pouch Hoodie
$24
Love having your cat with you at all times? This hoodie comes with a snuggly pouch that your cat can fit perfectly in, so you never have to be separated.
Toysdone Cat Shaped Ceramic Measuring Spoons
Amazon
Toysdone Cat Shaped Ceramic Measuring Spoons
$12
These super cute measuring spoons are great for both inexperienced cooks and chefs alike. Or you can just have them on display because they’re that adorable.
Now Designs Let's Do Lunch Bag
Amazon
Now Designs Let's Do Lunch Bag
$15
This insulated lunch bag is not only decorated with cat faces, but it’s the perfect waste-free replacement for disposable plastic bags. Win-win!
Show Me Your Kitties Wine Tumbler
Amazon
Show Me Your Kitties Wine Tumbler
$10
Now you can enjoy your wine no matter where you are! This hilarious tumbler comes in rose gold or mint.
6 Mini Succulent Kitty Pots
Amazon
6 Mini Succulent Kitty Pots
$25
Obsessed with succulents almost as much as you’re obsessed with cats? This six-pack is perfect for combining the best of both worlds.
Just A Girl Who Loves Cats Sketchbook
Amazon
Just A Girl Who Loves Cats Sketchbook
$6
A sketchbook for those who love both cats and drawing.
Cat Handbag
Amazon
Cat Handbag
$24
This adorable handbag has a secret cat face and comes in four different colors, including black, blue, pink and silver.
Coolife 32oz 1 Liter Motivational Tracking Water Bottle w/ Hourly Time Marker
Amazon
Coolife 32oz 1 Liter Motivational Tracking Water Bottle w/ Hourly Time Marker
$20
This water bottle even comes with an hourly time marker to make water intake for the day easy. And drinking all that water might even remind you to keep your cat’s water dish filled, too!
6 Pack Fun Cat Refrigerator Magnets
Amazon
6 Pack Fun Cat Refrigerator Magnets
$13
Not only are these magnets adorable, but they’re strong enough to hold all those cat pictures you have.
Doodling for Cat People
Amazon
Doodling for Cat People
$15
Love doodling but need some inspiration? This sketchbook is filled with more than 50 prompts — and they’re all cat-related, of course.
Cat Summer Beach Bag
Amazon
Cat Summer Beach Bag
$32
This adorable, roomy beach bag tote will let everyone this summer know where your heart belongs.
Vintage Best Cat Dad Ever T-Shirt
Amazon
Vintage Best Cat Dad Ever T-Shirt
$17
This awesome cat-dad shirt comes in 10 different vintage colors.
360 Sheets Cat Sticky Notes Set
Amazon
360 Sheets Cat Sticky Notes Set
$8
Jot your notes down on these colorful cat-shaped sticky notes.
Orange Cat Mug and Coaster Set
Amazon
Orange Cat Mug and Coaster Set
$15
A mug and coaster set to make those quiet coffee mornings with your cat even more special.
Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition
Razer
Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition
$100
This wireless bluetooth headset might be a splurge, but it’s super cute (and the lighting is customizable!).
Lollimeow Cat Carrier Backpack
Amazon
Lollimeow Cat Carrier Backpack
$43
Need your bestie by your side 24/7? This bubble backpack comfortably fits your cat, so you never have to be apart.
Cat Over-The-Door Towel Hanger
Amazon
Cat Over-The-Door Towel Hanger
$10
This innovative towel hanger holds up to 20 pounds and is such a conversation piece.
Koolkatkoo Cute Ceramic Cat Coffee Mug
Amazon
Koolkatkoo Cute Ceramic Cat Coffee Mug
$20
Coffee time has never been so fun. There’s a surprise kitty inside this mug!
Crazy Cat Lady Wood Sign
Amazon
Crazy Cat Lady Wood Sign
$17
The sign says it all.
Black Cat Wine Bottle Stopper
Amazon
Black Cat Wine Bottle Stopper
$12
This beautiful wine stopper comes in a sweet gift box, so it’s perfect for giving your cat-loving bestie her new favorite wine toy.
Cat Paw Oven Mitts
Amazon
Cat Paw Oven Mitts
$20
For anyone who doesn’t just love cats, but wants to BE a cat.
Cat Cross Body Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Cat Cross Body Shoulder Bag
$26
This chic crossbody bag has a subtle nod to cats, so it’s perfect for cat lovers who aren’t TOO over-the-top.
Succulent Cat Planters
Amazon
Succulent Cat Planters
$30
These adorable succulent planters come in a beautiful gift box.
Post-it Pop-up Note Dispenser
Amazon
Post-it Pop-up Note Dispenser
$9
This dispenser holds Post-it notes that are 3 inches by 3 inches, and will look perfect in that home office.
Understanding Cat Behavior: A Compassionate Guide to Training and Communication
Amazon
Understanding Cat Behavior: A Compassionate Guide to Training and Communication
$13
Learn to speak the elusive cat language. Or at least try.
Cat Socks
Amazon
Cat Socks
$10
Who doesn’t love cat socks? This pack comes in five different colors, so you’ll have a fresh pair for every day of the work week.
