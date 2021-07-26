25+ Amazing Gifts For Cat Lovers
Crazy cat lady & PROUD 😹
Looking for gifts for the cat lover in your life? Is that cat lover actually yourself?
This list is filled with great gifts that you don’t need to be a crazy cat lady to love.
So whether you’re shopping for your cat-loving bestie or looking to treat yourself to some adorable new purchases, this list was made just for you.
These adorable gloves are perfect for cooking up all your favorite meals — and they can even double as hand protectors if your cat decides to scratch you.
Love having your cat with you at all times? This hoodie comes with a snuggly pouch that your cat can fit perfectly in, so you never have to be separated.
These super cute measuring spoons are great for both inexperienced cooks and chefs alike. Or you can just have them on display because they’re that adorable.
This insulated lunch bag is not only decorated with cat faces, but it’s the perfect waste-free replacement for disposable plastic bags. Win-win!
Now you can enjoy your wine no matter where you are! This hilarious tumbler comes in rose gold or mint.
Obsessed with succulents almost as much as you’re obsessed with cats? This six-pack is perfect for combining the best of both worlds.
A sketchbook for those who love both cats and drawing.
This adorable handbag has a secret cat face and comes in four different colors, including black, blue, pink and silver.
This water bottle even comes with an hourly time marker to make water intake for the day easy. And drinking all that water might even remind you to keep your cat’s water dish filled, too!
Not only are these magnets adorable, but they’re strong enough to hold all those cat pictures you have.
Love doodling but need some inspiration? This sketchbook is filled with more than 50 prompts — and they’re all cat-related, of course.
This adorable, roomy beach bag tote will let everyone this summer know where your heart belongs.
This awesome cat-dad shirt comes in 10 different vintage colors.
Jot your notes down on these colorful cat-shaped sticky notes.
A mug and coaster set to make those quiet coffee mornings with your cat even more special.
This wireless bluetooth headset might be a splurge, but it’s super cute (and the lighting is customizable!).
Need your bestie by your side 24/7? This bubble backpack comfortably fits your cat, so you never have to be apart.
This innovative towel hanger holds up to 20 pounds and is such a conversation piece.
Coffee time has never been so fun. There’s a surprise kitty inside this mug!
The sign says it all.
This beautiful wine stopper comes in a sweet gift box, so it’s perfect for giving your cat-loving bestie her new favorite wine toy.
For anyone who doesn’t just love cats, but wants to BE a cat.
This chic crossbody bag has a subtle nod to cats, so it’s perfect for cat lovers who aren’t TOO over-the-top.
These adorable succulent planters come in a beautiful gift box.
This dispenser holds Post-it notes that are 3 inches by 3 inches, and will look perfect in that home office.
Learn to speak the elusive cat language. Or at least try.
Who doesn’t love cat socks? This pack comes in five different colors, so you’ll have a fresh pair for every day of the work week.
