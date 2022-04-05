What Is Giardia, And How Does It Affect Your Dog?

Giardia is a contagious parasite that your dog can pick from the environment.

But how common is giardia, and how can it affect your dog if she gets it?

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian working with Stayyy, and ​​Dr. Ashley Rossman, a veterinarian at Glen Oak Dog And Cat Hospital in Glenview, Illinois, to find out more about giardia in dogs.

What is giardia in dogs?

Giardia intestinalis is a microscopic parasite that can infect both humans and animals. A human or dog can become infected when they come into contact with the parasite, which can live in their intestine and make them sick.

“Common symptoms are stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and watery diarrhea,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo. “It's most commonly found in areas with poor sanitation and unsafe water.”

How can dogs get giardia?

Dogs can get giardia by drinking water contaminated by feces or eating something contaminated by feces, like grass.

“Since dogs love chewing on things, there are many ways dogs can pick up the parasite in their environment, whether it's by munching on a stick, eating poop or drinking from a puddle,” Dr. Sievert said.

Giardia can also be picked up any place where a lot of dogs frequent. “Giardia occurs most commonly in animal shelters and places where there are many pets housed together,” Dr. Rossman told The Dodo. “However, giardia can be contracted at the dog park and other areas where pets go, such as beaches, forest preserves, public parks, etc.”

In the United States, giardia is frequently found in backcountry streams and lakes — so it’s extra important that you keep an eye on your dog when going hiking or camping.

Is giardia contagious?

Yes, giardia is contagious and easy to spread to other pets.

“It's easy for it to transmit from dog to dog,” Dr. Sievert said. “If one of your pets has it, you need to talk to a vet about how you can protect your other pets.”

Giardia can be transmitted from pets to humans, but it’s rare. “Humans can acquire giardia, but it is very unlikely, and humans are only susceptible to certain subtypes of giardia,” Dr. Rossman said.

Giardia symptoms in dogs

The best way to find out if your dog has giardia is to contact your vet to run some tests; however, the most common symptoms to watch out for include:

Diarrhea

Weight loss

Failure to gain weight

Vomiting

Dehydration

Poor coat appearance

Treatment for giardia in dogs

If you notice that your dog is having any giardia symptoms, call your vet to schedule an appointment. Your vet will do some tests, including a special fecal or antigen test, to determine if your pup has giardia.

“If he does have it, and depending on the severity of the [case], she will discuss a treatment plan tailored to your dog's needs,” Dr. Sievert said.

Giardia is primarily treated through the use of two different antibiotics: fenbendazole and metronidazole. “They are, at times, used together,” Dr. Rossman said.

In most cases, your vet will also encourage you to allow your dog's stomach to rest by introducing bland foods, such as plain cooked ground beef and rice.

How to prevent giardia

The most important thing you can do to prevent your dog from getting giardia is to make sure she has access to fresh, clean water at all times. This will reduce the chances of your dog drinking water from infected puddles.

“The other preventative action is to make sure to pick up your dog’s feces as soon as possible,” Dr. Sievert said “You can also limit his exposure by not taking [him to] places where many dogs' feces are.”

If you suspect your pup may have giardia, contact your veterinarian to get her checked out as soon as possible.