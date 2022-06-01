Do Gerbils Or Hamsters Make Better Pets?

Thinking about adding a new pet to your home — of the super tiny variety? If so, hamsters and gerbils have probably made your list of pets to consider. These adorable little rodents certainly look similar, but how are they different when it comes to personality traits and life span?

When it comes down to gerbil versus hamster, which would you choose?

We spoke with Molly Flynn, a rescue expert with Magic Happens Rabbit Rescue (who’s facilitated many successful hamster and gerbil adoptions!), for some insight on the debate between these furry friends.

Gerbil vs. hamster: What are the key differences?

Turns out, there are plenty of differing traits, as well as lots of varied opinions, when it comes to both types of rodents. “There's so much misinformation out there with hamsters and gerbils,” Flynn told The Dodo. “We love sharing what we've learned while observing [these] species over the years.”

Here are just a few differences between these rodents:

Gerbils are up more during the day. Hamsters are nocturnal and can be up for hours during the night (parents, take note).

Gerbils have longer, furred tails — hamsters don’t.

Hamsters MUST be kept in separate cages or one to a home. The majority of hamster species are territorial and only interact with other hamsters when they need to mate. But don’t worry, hamsters are happy living by themselves. Meanwhile, gerbils are social by nature and do best when they live in pairs/groups.

Gerbils chew a lot, so they have a tendency to go through more toys/hides than hamsters do.

Hamsters can be housed in homemade plastic bin habitats, while gerbils should live in extra-large glass aquariums that are more chew-proof as they are quite the escape artists.

Hamsters live on average two to five years, while gerbils tend to live slightly longer (three to eight years).

Should I get a gerbil or hamster as a pet for my kid?

Gerbils and hamsters are often marketed as “starter pets” for kids because they’re small and relatively inexpensive, which is a claim that definitely alarms those who work in rodent adoption.

“It's very important that parents of small children understand that the hamster or gerbil will ultimately be the parent's hamster or gerbil, and they have to supervise and be responsible for the animal's well-being,” Flynn said. “The happiest, healthiest hamster or gerbil is the one who belongs to adults who wanted the animal themselves and are sharing him with their children.”

And a lot of this answer actually depends on your child and the relationship they’d like to have with their hamster or gerbil.

“Do they expect to hold it a lot? Or, are they content to give treats and watch it play? Remember, hamsters and gerbils can be wiggly,” Flynn said. “Hamsters and gerbils can be great companions for kids and adults alike when properly handled [and] given a proper habitat, enrichment and veterinary care when needed.”

Like all pets brought into a home, they should be considered a family pet, and parents should be involved in the care of the hamster or gerbil. “Parental involvement includes ensuring habitat is cleaned regularly and that either the hamster or gerbil is healthy,” Flynn said. “And if their pet becomes ill, they should be willing and able to visit an exotic animal vet for treatment.”

A hamster or gerbil can be a good option for families with kids who want a small pet but don't necessarily have the space or ability to commit to eight to twelve years of care as is needed with a guinea pig or rabbit.

Even though deciding between hamsters and gerbils is a pretty tough decision, loving whoever you adopt will definitely be easy. Good luck deciding which animal will best fit in your family!