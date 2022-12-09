Funny Dog Quotes To Brighten Any Pup Parent’s Day

Everything about your dog is so funny, like his goofy personality, his silly mannerisms and his hilariously irrational fears.

And sometimes it can really brighten your day when you stumble on some funny dog quotes that perfectly capture what it’s like to be a pup parent and a dog lover.

So if you’re looking for a good laugh, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest dog quotes we could find. Enjoy!

15 funny dog quotes you won’t easily forget

Here are some funny dog quotes that will have you laughing or have you shaking your head and saying, “So true.”

“Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” — Groucho Marx (comedian)

“Scratch a dog and you’ll find a permanent job.” — Franklin P. Jones (columnist)

“The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs.” — Charles De Gaulle (former president of France)

"What I like most about people is their dogs." — Unknown

“If a dog will not come to you after having looked you in the face, you should go home and examine your conscience.” — Woodrow Wilson (former president of the United States)

“Handle every situation like a dog. If you can’t eat it or play with it, just pee on it and walk away.” — Unknown

“A dog is one of the remaining reasons why some people can be persuaded to go for a walk.” — Orlando Aloysius Battista (chemist)

"My fashion philosophy is, if you're not covered in dog hair, your life is empty." — Elayne Boosler (comedian)

“Dogs are my favorite people.” — Unknown

“Some of my best leading men have been dogs and horses.” — Elizabeth Taylor (actress)

"What do dogs do on their day off? Can't lie around — that's their job." — George Carlin (comedian)

“The best therapist has fur and four legs.” — Unknown

“It’s tough to stay married. My wife kisses the dog on the lips, yet she won’t drink from my glass.” — Rodney Dangerfield (comedian)

“The average dog is nicer than the average person.” — Andy Rooney (TV and radio personality)

“You can trust your dog to guard your house but never trust your dog to guard your sandwich.” — Unknown

