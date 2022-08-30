8 Funny Dog Costumes That’ll Slay This Halloween

Picking out your dog’s Halloween costume might even be more fun than picking out your own, especially since there are so many options out there that are actually pretty funny.

We’ve rounded up eight funny dog costumes that’ll put a smile on the face of every trick-or-treater who passes by.

This Chucky costume that's ridiculously perfect: Pet Deadly Doll Dog Costume
$20

You won’t be able to stop taking pictures when you see your dog running around in this killer costume, because it’s so funny. Don’t believe us? Here’s video evidence that this is one of the funniest dog Halloween costumes out there.

This granny costume that hilariously suits your dog's old soul: Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume
$17

Whether your pup’s a senior or not, this costume’s both sweet and funny. The wig is so goofy and cute, and it’s even got a silly little purse to complete the look.

This UPS delivery driver costume, because of course this exists: California Costumes UPS Delivery Driver Dog & Cat Costume
$14
$20

It might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you’re brainstorming funny dog costumes, but it’s adorably funny nonetheless. And the box is detachable if you ever want to give your pup’s (fake) arms a break.

This French artist costume that's très bien: Frisco Front Walking French Artist Dog & Cat Costume
$17

The tiny beret is super cute, but just imagining those arms flopping around while holding the silliest little paintbrush and palette is the funniest part.

This werewolf costume that's more funny than it is scary: Frisco Front Walking Werewolf Dog & Cat Costume
$18

Your dog’s really trying his hardest to be spooky and scary in this Halloween costume, but you just can’t take him seriously because of how wacky he looks.

This pirate costume that'll make you laugh your booty off: NACOCO Pet Dog Costume Pirates of The Caribbean Style
$13

Just picture your pup running directly at you with those hook hands flying all over the place. Too ridiculous.

This cowboy costume that's as cute as it is hilarious: Frisco Front Walking Cowboy Dog & Cat Costume
$17

If you were in a standoff with your dog in this costume, you’d probably lose because you’d be so distracted by how silly he looked.

This guitarist costume that's perfect for a silly serenade: NACOCO Pet Guitar Costume
$18

This costume is funny enough on its own, since your pup really looks like he’s holding a guitar. And it’ll get super realistic if he lets out a howl because he’ll really look like an actual rock star.

Any one of these funny dog costumes is sure to be a huge hit this Halloween, since they’re all so ridiculously cute to look at.

Obsessed with Halloween? Check out our ultimate guide to dog Halloween costumes and these Halloween-themed dog harnesses.

