8 Funny Dog Costumes That’ll Slay This Halloween
Picking out your dog’s Halloween costume might even be more fun than picking out your own, especially since there are so many options out there that are actually pretty funny.
We’ve rounded up eight funny dog costumes that’ll put a smile on the face of every trick-or-treater who passes by.
You won’t be able to stop taking pictures when you see your dog running around in this killer costume, because it’s so funny. Don’t believe us? Here’s video evidence that this is one of the funniest dog Halloween costumes out there.
Whether your pup’s a senior or not, this costume’s both sweet and funny. The wig is so goofy and cute, and it’s even got a silly little purse to complete the look.
It might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you’re brainstorming funny dog costumes, but it’s adorably funny nonetheless. And the box is detachable if you ever want to give your pup’s (fake) arms a break.
The tiny beret is super cute, but just imagining those arms flopping around while holding the silliest little paintbrush and palette is the funniest part.
Your dog’s really trying his hardest to be spooky and scary in this Halloween costume, but you just can’t take him seriously because of how wacky he looks.
Just picture your pup running directly at you with those hook hands flying all over the place. Too ridiculous.
If you were in a standoff with your dog in this costume, you’d probably lose because you’d be so distracted by how silly he looked.
This costume is funny enough on its own, since your pup really looks like he’s holding a guitar. And it’ll get super realistic if he lets out a howl because he’ll really look like an actual rock star.
Any one of these funny dog costumes is sure to be a huge hit this Halloween, since they’re all so ridiculously cute to look at.
Obsessed with Halloween? Check out our ultimate guide to dog Halloween costumes and these Halloween-themed dog harnesses.