100+ Funny Cat Names For Your Goofball
Funny names for your funny cat 🐱🤪
If you just got a cat with a big personality, you might want a funny name to suit him. (Or maybe you just appreciate a good pun.)
To help you find the perfect funny cat name, The Dodo made a list of over 100 names to choose from.
Funny female and male cat names
If you’re looking for a funny name for your cat, try one of these.
- Clawdia
- Jennifur
- Twinkie
- Tootsie
- Fluffy
- Tabbytha
- Veronicat
- Diva
- Sassy
- Jessicat
- Tweety
- Sylvester
- Tigger
- Caesar
- Chunky
- Muffy
- Mouse
Funny black cat names
Typical black cat names are usually an ode to the color of their coat (like Midnight), but if you want something a little less classic (and funnier), go with one of these names.
- Wizard
- Witch
- Lucky
- Snow
- Snowflake
- Snowy
- Sugar
- Winter
- Pearl
- Vanilla
- Powder
- Cotton
- Luna
Funny human cat names
Some human names just sound a little off as cat names — which makes them perfect if you’re looking for a funny name for your cat.
- Paul
- Chad
- Kyle
- Chandler
- Kevin
- Augustus
- Bill
- Stan
- Alex
- John
- Doug
- William
- Fred
- Clint
- Sarah
- Eleanor
- Hannah
- Christina
- Katherine
- Myrtle
- Kimberly
- Elizabeth
- Margaret
- Debra
- Elaine
- Janet
- Mary
Funny pun cat names
If you want a funny cat name, you can’t go wrong with a pun like one of these.
- Catniss
- Don Drapurr
- Purrito
- Kit Cat
- Catsup
- Catastrophe
- Catsanova
- Lucifurr
- Hello Kitty
- Alley (Cat)
- Hairy Potter
- Catzilla
- Ravenclaw
- Birdie
- Picatso
- Santa Claws
- The Great Catsby
- Cattitude
- Cat Stevens
- Catpernicus
- Mr. Meowgi
- Fuzz Aldrin
- Kitty Purry
- Purrfect
- Catatonic
- Furby
Funny food cat names
If you’re a foodie, what’s better than a food-themed cat name that’s also funny? Here are a bunch of funny food cat names to choose from.
- Beans
- Cheetos
- Dumpling
- Nacho
- Sushi
- Fishsticks
- Ramen
- Bacon
- Meatball
- Waffles
- Nugget
- Muffin
- Porkchop
- Eggs
- Beef
- Doughy
- Cake
- Donut
- Meaty
- Bagel
- Apple
- Pancake
- Pickles
