100+ Funny Cat Names For Your Goofball

If you just got a cat with a big personality, you might want a funny name to suit him. (Or maybe you just appreciate a good pun.)

To help you find the perfect funny cat name, The Dodo made a list of over 100 names to choose from.

Funny female and male cat names

If you’re looking for a funny name for your cat, try one of these.

Clawdia Jennifur Twinkie Tootsie Fluffy Tabbytha Veronicat Diva Sassy Jessicat Tweety Sylvester Tigger Caesar Chunky Muffy Mouse

Funny black cat names

Typical black cat names are usually an ode to the color of their coat (like Midnight), but if you want something a little less classic (and funnier), go with one of these names.

Wizard Witch Lucky Snow Snowflake Snowy Sugar Winter Pearl Vanilla Powder Cotton Luna

Funny human cat names

Some human names just sound a little off as cat names — which makes them perfect if you’re looking for a funny name for your cat.

Paul Chad Kyle Chandler Kevin Augustus Bill Stan Alex John Doug William Fred Clint Sarah Eleanor Hannah Christina Katherine Myrtle Kimberly Elizabeth Margaret Debra Elaine Janet Mary

Funny pun cat names

If you want a funny cat name, you can’t go wrong with a pun like one of these.

Catniss Don Drapurr Purrito Kit Cat Catsup Catastrophe Catsanova Lucifurr Hello Kitty Alley (Cat) Hairy Potter Catzilla Ravenclaw Birdie Picatso Santa Claws The Great Catsby Cattitude Cat Stevens Catpernicus Mr. Meowgi Fuzz Aldrin Kitty Purry Purrfect Catatonic Furby

Funny food cat names

If you’re a foodie, what’s better than a food-themed cat name that’s also funny? Here are a bunch of funny food cat names to choose from.

Beans Cheetos Dumpling Nacho Sushi Fishsticks Ramen Bacon Meatball Waffles Nugget Muffin Porkchop Eggs Beef Doughy Cake Donut Meaty Bagel Apple Pancake Pickles

