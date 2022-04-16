100+ Funny Cat Names For Your Goofball

By Lauren Taylor

Published on 4/16/2022 at 9:15 AM

If you just got a cat with a big personality, you might want a funny name to suit him. (Or maybe you just appreciate a good pun.)

To help you find the perfect funny cat name, The Dodo made a list of over 100 names to choose from.

Funny female and male cat names

If you’re looking for a funny name for your cat, try one of these.

  1. Clawdia
  2. Jennifur
  3. Twinkie
  4. Tootsie
  5. Fluffy
  6. Tabbytha
  7. Veronicat
  8. Diva
  9. Sassy
  10. Jessicat
  11. Tweety
  12. Sylvester
  13. Tigger
  14. Caesar
  15. Chunky
  16. Muffy
  17. Mouse

Funny black cat names

Typical black cat names are usually an ode to the color of their coat (like Midnight), but if you want something a little less classic (and funnier), go with one of these names.

  1. Wizard
  2. Witch
  3. Lucky
  4. Snow
  5. Snowflake
  6. Snowy
  7. Sugar
  8. Winter
  9. Pearl
  10. Vanilla
  11. Powder
  12. Cotton
  13. Luna

Funny human cat names

Some human names just sound a little off as cat names — which makes them perfect if you’re looking for a funny name for your cat.

  1. Paul
  2. Chad
  3. Kyle
  4. Chandler
  5. Kevin
  6. Augustus
  7. Bill
  8. Stan
  9. Alex
  10. John
  11. Doug
  12. William
  13. Fred
  14. Clint
  15. Sarah
  16. Eleanor
  17. Hannah
  18. Christina
  19. Katherine
  20. Myrtle
  21. Kimberly
  22. Elizabeth
  23. Margaret
  24. Debra
  25. Elaine
  26. Janet
  27. Mary

Funny pun cat names

If you want a funny cat name, you can’t go wrong with a pun like one of these.

  1. Catniss
  2. Don Drapurr
  3. Purrito
  4. Kit Cat
  5. Catsup
  6. Catastrophe
  7. Catsanova
  8. Lucifurr
  9. Hello Kitty
  10. Alley (Cat)
  11. Hairy Potter
  12. Catzilla
  13. Ravenclaw
  14. Birdie
  15. Picatso
  16. Santa Claws
  17. The Great Catsby
  18. Cattitude
  19. Cat Stevens
  20. Catpernicus
  21. Mr. Meowgi
  22. Fuzz Aldrin
  23. Kitty Purry
  24. Purrfect
  25. Catatonic
  26. Furby

Funny food cat names

If you’re a foodie, what’s better than a food-themed cat name that’s also funny? Here are a bunch of funny food cat names to choose from.

  1. Beans
  2. Cheetos
  3. Dumpling
  4. Nacho
  5. Sushi
  6. Fishsticks
  7. Ramen
  8. Bacon
  9. Meatball
  10. Waffles
  11. Nugget
  12. Muffin
  13. Porkchop
  14. Eggs
  15. Beef
  16. Doughy
  17. Cake
  18. Donut
  19. Meaty
  20. Bagel
  21. Apple
  22. Pancake
  23. Pickles

