5 Easy Recipes For Frozen Dog Treats You Can Make At Home

How many times have you wished you could share your ice cream with your dog on a hot summer day? Now you won’t have to feel sad, because he’ll have frozen treats of his very own!

These frozen dog treat recipes take only a few minutes to make, and the result is a delicious snack that will help your dog cool off on a hot day or chill out after playtime. In fact, these treats sound so good that you may want to try one yourself!

What you’ll need to make frozen dog treats

To make your pup’s frozen treats, you’ll want to pick up silicone ice cube trays and/or popsicle molds. The silicone trays are preferable to hard plastic trays because they’re easier to pop the treats out of and are BPA-free.

Check out the True Zoo Cold Feet Animal Paws Silicone Ice Cube Tray on Chewy for $12.

And for making popsicles, find a mold that is BPA-free and easy to clean.

These popsicle molds from Bell Dream on Amazon are available for $13.

You’ll also want to get your blender out, as most of these recipes require you to puree your ingredients before freezing.

Once you have all your supplies, you’re ready to make some delicious frozen dog treats!

5 recipes for frozen dog treats

Frozen yogurt bites

To make a batch of frozen yogurt bites, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Unsweetened, unflavored plain or Greek yogurt

Dog-friendly fruits. Blueberries, raspberries, bananas, strawberries, mango and papaya are all great options for this recipe. You can check out our comprehensive list of healthy fruits for dogs here.

Dog-friendly veggies. Pumpkin, sweet potato, spinach, carrots and peas work well. Check out the full list of dog-friendly veggies we compiled here.

Blend your ingredients together until you get a creamy, smoothie-like consistency. Then pour the mixture into your silicone molds and place the molds in the freezer.

Let your bites firm up for a few hours before serving to your pup. These bites are not only super tasty for your dog, but they’re healthy for him, too!

Pupsicles

Rather than pouring your blended fruit, veggie and yogurt mix into your silicone molds, you can pour it into popsicle molds instead and freeze them overnight. We shared a few delicious dog popsicle recipes here, but here are a few more sweet-sounding flavors you can try:

Strawberry and banana

Plain yogurt and honey

Mixed berry (blueberry, strawberry and raspberry)

Tropical medley (mango, papaya and pineapple)

These popsicle flavors are human-friendly, too!

Peanut butter ice cream

You can make scoopable dog-friendly ice cream at home. Here’s what you’ll need to do so:

Unsalted, all-natural peanut butter (make sure xylitol is not on the ingredients list — it’s toxic for dogs!)

Banana

Unflavored, unsweetened Greek yogurt

All-natural honey

Blend together the peanut butter, banana, honey, and about a half-cup of Greek yogurt in your blender or food processor. Pour the mixture into an airtight container and pop it in the freezer to firm up. Check it after a few hours to test the consistency, and when it’s solid enough, you can serve a few scoops to your dog!

(And you may want to try a few spoonfuls, too!)

Chicken broth cubes

This recipe is an incredibly easy one to make because it only requires one ingredient — unsalted, homemade chicken broth!

You can make your own chicken broth or stock at home in a crock pot or instant pot by boiling chicken meat and bones in water. You can also add carrots and celery to the mix for added flavor.

Just note, if you plan on serving this broth to your dog, don’t use onions or garlic in your recipe, as these veggies are actually toxic for dogs.

When your broth is finished cooking (simmer for at least four hours and up to six) and has cooled, fill your silicone molds with it and place the molds in the freezer to firm up. These broth cubes are a super special treat your dog will love.

Frozen fruits and vegetables

An even easier frozen dog treat recipe than the chicken broth cubes actually only has two steps — maybe three if you include washing the fruits and vegetables first.

You can actually put any dog-friendly fruits and vegetables in the freezer as they are for your dog to enjoy on a hot day.

All you have to do is cut your fruits and veggies of choice into bite-sized pieces (the smaller the better to prevent choking hazards, especially for smaller dogs), and toss them into the freezer. You can add these frozen bits of fruit and vegetables to your dog’s dinner, or put a handful of frozen goodies in his bowl to help him cool down after playtime.

Who knew frozen dog treats were so easy to make? Now you and your dog can both cool down with something sweet and cold during the heat of summer.