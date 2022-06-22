There’s Been A Recall On Freshpet Dog Food

The UPC code is 627975011673, and the lot code is 10/29/22. The sell-by date and UPC code can be found on the bottom and back of the bag.

The food being recalled is Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 pound bag) with a sell-by date of 10/29/2022 L3.

Here’s everything you need to know.

If you feed your pup Freshpet food, listen up. There’s been a recall of one of their products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recalled lot was sold at some Walmart locations in Alabama and Georgia and at certain Target stores and some other retailers in these states and territories:

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Vermont

West Virginia

No other Freshpet products or lot codes are included in this recall.

Why is the food being recalled?

Freshpet Inc. is voluntarily recalling this food due to potential contamination with salmonella.

The company designated this contaminated lot to be destroyed, but some of the lot was accidentally shipped in the past two weeks.

Signs of salmonella poisoning in dogs

As of now, there have been no reports of illness or symptoms, but you should know what salmonella poisoning in dogs looks like, just in case.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning in dogs include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea (may contain blood or mucus)

Decreased appetite

Lethargy

Dehydration

Fever

If you notice your pet showing any of these symptoms, take him to the vet right away.

Some dogs may not show any symptoms, but they can still infect other animals or people.

You can also contract salmonella if you don’t properly wash your hands after feeding your pet or picking up after him, or if you don’t clean surfaces touched by your pet’s food. Certain people are at higher risk for getting sick, including children, the elderly and people with a compromised immune system. Signs of salmonella infection in people include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. If you have any of these symptoms, contact your doctor.

What to do next

If you bought this food, stop feeding it to your dog and throw it out ASAP.

If you want to report symptoms in your dog or have any questions, call Freshpet at 1-800-285-0563 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (EST), and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (EST). You can also visit the Freshpet website for more information and to request a reimbursement.