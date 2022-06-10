Is Fresh Dog Food Really Better For Your Pup?

You’ve probably seen the fresh dog food trend pop up a lot lately, and since feeding your dog fresh food’s definitely a splurge, you might be wondering if it’s actually worth it.

It’s appealing to think about feeding your pup real food that hasn’t been heavily processed — but is there a catch?

We spoke with Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and veterinary consultant for Five Barks, to cut through all the marketing jargon and find out everything you really need to know about fresh dog food.

What is fresh dog food?

Fresh food for dogs is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It’s dog food that’s made with fresh and, oftentimes, human-grade ingredients (aka ingredients that are high-quality enough for humans to eat).

“The food is minimally processed and all natural,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo. “If it does have any preservatives, they should be present in small amounts.”

Is fresh food better for dogs?

Fresh dog food has plenty of benefits for dogs, like:

Nutrients are complete and balanced

Healthy, high-quality ingredients

Tastes great (a huge selling point for picky eaters)

Helps regulate digestion (a bonus for pups with poop problems)

“The food will not contain anything artificial, and each ingredient should be easy to recognize,” Dr. Simon said. “These companies steer clear of fillers and meat by-products, believing whole foods to be better for our furry friends.”

The downsides to fresh dog food

The main problem with fresh dog food is simply that it’s a pretty decent financial investment, especially compared to the dry and wet food you find in stores. In fact, a lot of fresh food options require a delivery subscription, which can drive the cost higher.

“This food will be more expensive than [canned] wet food or kibble as it costs more to manufacture,” Dr. Simon said.

The other downside is that fresh dog food isn’t as easy to store. Since it’s fresh, it’ll go bad if you don’t keep it in the fridge or the freezer.

What to look for in fresh dog food

As fresh dog food has become increasingly popular, we’ve seen a whole bunch of options hit the market.

To find a good fresh dog food brand, you should look for options that:

Meet nutrition requirements set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO)

List meat or fish as the first ingredient

Don’t contain meat by-products, meat meal, artificial colors, preservatives or toxic ingredients

Best fresh dog food delivery options

There are a whole bunch of fresh dog food delivery options, and we’ve rounded up some of the best ones.

Nom Nom

Nom Nom is fresh dog food made with whole ingredients and without fillers, meal protein or by-products. It’s available in four recipes: beef mash, chicken cuisine, pork potluck and turkey fare.

But you don’t have to pick just one. For an additional $5 per order, you can get multiple recipes in one delivery. (Or, for no extra charge, you can set up your profile so you can rotate through the recipes every time you get a new order.)

These Nom Nom recipes follow AAFCO standards and all list the main protein as the first ingredient.

According to Nom Nom, the longer you feed your dog this fresh food, the more health benefits you’ll see, like:

After one week: more energy and excitement at mealtime

After two weeks: smaller poops and better breath

After four weeks: a shinier, softer coat that doesn't shed as much

After three months: increased stamina and healthier weight

We tried out Nom Nom fresh food on our own dogs, and one of them actually had smaller poops after a few weeks. However, all the food took up a ton of freezer space, so this might not be the best route if you don’t have much room in the fridge.

Subscription plans start at $20 per week (aka $120 each month), so it's definitely a bit pricey.

Pet Plate

Pet Plate is human-grade dog food that’s high-quality and made with whole ingredients. It’s formulated without any food coloring, artificial preservatives, by-products or rendered meats.

Pet Plate has six different recipes, offering a variety of options that are great for pups with sensitivities to certain foods:

All of these recipes follow AAFCO nutritional standards and list the protein first in the ingredients list.

We tried out Pet Plate on our own dogs, and they loved eating it. And their parents loved that each recipe comes in its own resealable bowl, which makes dishing it out and stashing any leftovers super convenient.

Plans start at $2.85 per day (aka $85.50 each month), which is a cheaper starting rates than a lot of other fresh food options. That being said, your pup’s plan might be more expensive depending on the initial quiz you have to fill out when ordering.

The Farmer’s Dog

The Farmer’s Dog offers fresh, human-grade dog food with proteins that are USDA-approved.

The recipes from The Farmer’s Dog are personalized for your pup — the packaging even has your dog’s name right on it. The company bases these custom meals on your answers to a quick questionnaire about your pup and his lifestyle. From there, they work with veterinary nutritionists to formulate the right recipe for your dog.

All the nutrients in The Farmer’s Dog food are complete and balanced, based on AAFCO standards.

We tried out The Farmer’s Dog on our own pups and loved that we could literally see the ingredients in their food. It even improved one of our dog’s bowel movements and improved her coat health.

This is the best value subscription since plans start at $2 per day (aka $60 per month), which is less expensive than other starting rates. However, it’s important to note your dog’s individual plan may cost more based on your questionnaire answers. But you can get 50% off your first box with our exclusive link below.

Ollie

Ollie is human-grade dog food that doesn’t contain any fillers, by-products, artificial flavors or preservatives. It’s available in four recipes: beef, chicken, lamb and turkey.

Each of these recipes is made following AAFCO standards and lists the main protein as the first ingredient.

We fed Ollie fresh dog food to our own pups, and we loved that it came with its own container and scoop.

However, if you don’t have a lot of fridge or freezer space, this subscription might not be for you.

According to Ollie, plans start at $4 per day and average around $8 per day depending on your pup’s recommended portion size. (That’s a minimum of $120 and an average of $240 per month.)

Non-subscription fresh dog food options

