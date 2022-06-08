100+ French Dog Names That Are Magnifique
These dog names have a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’
If you’re a Francophile or just a pet parent looking for a name with a dash of sophistication or elegance, you can’t go wrong giving your dog a French-inspired name.
French names for pets range from classic ones like Jean and Camille to more unique ones that are inspired by French food, wine, books and films. Some French words themselves, such as jolie or mignon, can also make for a sweet name for a puppy or dog.
So, whether you’re looking for a classic moniker or something a little more dur à cuire (translation: badass), we’ve found the best French dog names for every type and personality of chien.
Classic French names for girl dogs
Consider giving your female pet one of these classic French names.
- Adele
- Aimée
- Antoinette
- Arielle
- Babette
- Brigitte
- Camille
- Capucine
- Chantal
- Cherie
- Claudette
- Clémence
- Dominique
- Emy
- Inès
- Isabelle
- Juliette
- Lilou
- Manon
- Margot
- Marie
- Mathilde
- Nicolette
- Romy
- Sophie
- Vivienne
Classic French names for boy dogs
These boy names are popular human baby names in France, too.
- Augustin
- Claude
- Gabriel
- Henri
- Hugo
- Jacques
- Jean
- Jules
- Julien
- Léo
- Louis
- Luc
- Lucien
- Marceau
- Maurice
- Maxime
- Olivier
- Pascal
- Philippe
- Pierre
- Raphaël
- Romane
- Thierry
- Timothée
- Valentin
- Victor
French wine- and food-inspired dog names
For a name that’s simply parfait, look no further than these food- and beverage-inspired names.
- Baguette
- Beaufort
- Bonbon
- Brie
- Brioche
- Cabernet
- Champagne
- Croissant
- Croquette
- Eclair
- Escargot
- Fondue
- Galette
- Madeleine
- Malbec
- Merlot
- Mousse
- Parfait
- Pinot
- Rosé
- Souffle
- Tarte
French book- and film-inspired dog names
Why not name your pet after a famous character from a book or movie set in France?
- Amélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain)
- Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
- Cosette (Les Misérables)
- Edith (La Vie En Rose)
- Fantine (Les Misérables)
- Gaston (Beauty and the Beast / Gigi)
- Gigi (Gigi)
- Javert (Les Misérables)
- Remy (Ratatouille)
- Séverine (Belle de Jour)
French fashion-inspired dog names
Fashion lovers, these dog names inspired by French designers and brands are for you.
- Agnès
- Balmain
- Celine
- Chanel
- Chloé
- Christian
- Coco
- Dior
- Hermès
- Lanvin
- Maje
- Marant
- Mossi
- Saint
- Sandro
- Sezane
- Vuitton
- Yves
French words that also make great names for dogs
These French words would make meaningful pet names.
- Bébé (“baby”)
- Bijou (“jewel”)
- Bisou (“kiss”)
- Chouchou (“pet”)
- Elle (“she”)
- Fleur (“flower”)
- Jolie (“beautiful”)
- Maison (“home”)
- Mignon (“small and cute”)
- Papillion (“butterfly”)
- Vedette (“movie star”)
