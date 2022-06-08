100+ French Dog Names That Are Magnifique

If you’re a Francophile or just a pet parent looking for a name with a dash of sophistication or elegance, you can’t go wrong giving your dog a French-inspired name.

French names for pets range from classic ones like Jean and Camille to more unique ones that are inspired by French food, wine, books and films. Some French words themselves, such as jolie or mignon, can also make for a sweet name for a puppy or dog.

So, whether you’re looking for a classic moniker or something a little more dur à cuire (translation: badass), we’ve found the best French dog names for every type and personality of chien.

Classic French names for girl dogs

Consider giving your female pet one of these classic French names.

Adele

Aimée

Antoinette

Arielle

Babette

Brigitte

Camille

Capucine

Chantal

Cherie

Claudette

Clémence

Dominique

Emy

Inès

Isabelle

Juliette

Lilou

Manon

Margot

Marie

Mathilde

Nicolette

Romy

Sophie

Vivienne

Classic French names for boy dogs

These boy names are popular human baby names in France, too.

Augustin

Claude

Gabriel

Henri

Hugo

Jacques

Jean

Jules

Julien

Léo

Louis

Luc

Lucien

Marceau

Maurice

Maxime

Olivier

Pascal

Philippe

Pierre

Raphaël

Romane

Thierry

Timothée

Valentin

Victor

French wine- and food-inspired dog names

For a name that’s simply parfait, look no further than these food- and beverage-inspired names.

Baguette

Beaufort

Bonbon

Brie

Brioche

Cabernet

Champagne

Croissant

Croquette

Eclair

Escargot

Fondue

Galette

Madeleine

Malbec

Merlot

Mousse

Parfait

Pinot

Rosé

Souffle

Tarte

French book- and film-inspired dog names

Why not name your pet after a famous character from a book or movie set in France?

Amélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain)

Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Cosette (Les Misérables)

Edith (La Vie En Rose)

Fantine (Les Misérables)

Gaston (Beauty and the Beast / Gigi)

Gigi (Gigi)

Javert (Les Misérables)

Remy (Ratatouille)

Séverine (Belle de Jour)

French fashion-inspired dog names

Fashion lovers, these dog names inspired by French designers and brands are for you.

Agnès

Balmain

Celine

Chanel

Chloé

Christian

Coco

Dior

Hermès

Lanvin

Maje

Marant

Mossi

Saint

Sandro

Sezane

Vuitton

Yves

French words that also make great names for dogs

These French words would make meaningful pet names.

Bébé (“baby”)

Bijou (“jewel”)

Bisou (“kiss”)

Chouchou (“pet”)

Elle (“she”)

Fleur (“flower”)

Jolie (“beautiful”)

Maison (“home”)

Mignon (“small and cute”)

Papillion (“butterfly”)

Vedette (“movie star”)



Are you looking for even more ideas and inspiration? We’ve also found the best Spanish-inspired dog names and the cutest names from across the globe.