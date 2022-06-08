100+ French Dog Names That Are Magnifique

These dog names have a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’

By Margeaux Baulch Klein

Published on 6/8/2022 at 8:41 AM

Dog with striped sweater and a Croissant name tag

If you’re a Francophile or just a pet parent looking for a name with a dash of sophistication or elegance, you can’t go wrong giving your dog a French-inspired name.

French names for pets range from classic ones like Jean and Camille to more unique ones that are inspired by French food, wine, books and films. Some French words themselves, such as jolie or mignon, can also make for a sweet name for a puppy or dog.

So, whether you’re looking for a classic moniker or something a little more dur à cuire (translation: badass), we’ve found the best French dog names for every type and personality of chien.

Classic French names for girl dogs

Consider giving your female pet one of these classic French names.

  • Adele
  • Aimée
  • Antoinette
  • Arielle
  • Babette
  • Brigitte
  • Camille
  • Capucine
  • Chantal
  • Cherie
  • Claudette
  • Clémence
  • Dominique
  • Emy
  • Inès
  • Isabelle
  • Juliette
  • Lilou
  • Manon
  • Margot
  • Marie
  • Mathilde
  • Nicolette
  • Romy
  • Sophie
  • Vivienne

Classic French names for boy dogs

These boy names are popular human baby names in France, too.

  • Augustin
  • Claude
  • Gabriel
  • Henri
  • Hugo
  • Jacques
  • Jean
  • Jules
  • Julien
  • Léo
  • Louis
  • Luc
  • Lucien
  • Marceau
  • Maurice
  • Maxime
  • Olivier
  • Pascal
  • Philippe
  • Pierre
  • Raphaël
  • Romane
  • Thierry
  • Timothée
  • Valentin
  • Victor

French wine- and food-inspired dog names

For a name that’s simply parfait, look no further than these food- and beverage-inspired names.

  • Baguette
  • Beaufort
  • Bonbon
  • Brie
  • Brioche
  • Cabernet
  • Champagne
  • Croissant
  • Croquette
  • Eclair
  • Escargot
  • Fondue
  • Galette
  • Madeleine
  • Malbec
  • Merlot
  • Mousse
  • Parfait
  • Pinot
  • Rosé
  • Souffle
  • Tarte

French book- and film-inspired dog names

Why not name your pet after a famous character from a book or movie set in France?

  • Amélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain)
  • Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
  • Cosette (Les Misérables)
  • Edith (La Vie En Rose)
  • Fantine (Les Misérables)
  • Gaston (Beauty and the Beast / Gigi)
  • Gigi (Gigi)
  • Javert (Les Misérables)
  • Remy (Ratatouille)
  • Séverine (Belle de Jour)

French fashion-inspired dog names

Fashion lovers, these dog names inspired by French designers and brands are for you.

  • Agnès
  • Balmain
  • Celine
  • Chanel
  • Chloé
  • Christian
  • Coco
  • Dior
  • Hermès
  • Lanvin
  • Maje
  • Marant
  • Mossi
  • Saint
  • Sandro
  • Sezane
  • Vuitton
  • Yves

French words that also make great names for dogs

These French words would make meaningful pet names.

  • Bébé (“baby”)
  • Bijou (“jewel”)
  • Bisou (“kiss”)
  • Chouchou (“pet”)
  • Elle (“she”)
  • Fleur (“flower”)
  • Jolie (“beautiful”)
  • Maison (“home”)
  • Mignon (“small and cute”)
  • Papillion (“butterfly”)
  • Vedette (“movie star”)


Are you looking for even more ideas and inspiration? We’ve also found the best Spanish-inspired dog names and the cutest names from across the globe.