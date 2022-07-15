60+ Foods Dogs Can Eat Safely

Most pet parents would love to spoil their dogs and give them the exact same dinner they’re enjoying up at the table. But sadly, our digestive system isn’t built the same as our dogs’, and there are some human foods that just wouldn’t sit right if our pups consumed them.

But there are some foods dogs can eat safely — with some stipulations.

After talking to the experts, we compiled a list of all the vegetables, fruits, meats, grains and more that won’t upset your dog’s stomach and may actually be good for him in moderation.

What are some safe human foods dogs can eat?

According to vets, these are some fruits, veggies, meats and other foods that dogs can consume without any issue. But it should be noted that most of the food items below should be consumed in moderation (as either a treat or a small portion of daily meals) and shouldn’t account for the majority of your dog’s diet. He should still be eating a dog food that’s complete and balanced.

Vegetables

Most veggies are really great for your dog, as long as they’re served appropriately.

According to Dr. Jonathan Roberts, a remote veterinarian for Doggie Designer, and Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and a veterinary consultant for FiveBarks, the following vegetables are the best for dogs.

Any vegetable you feed your dog should be unseasoned — that means no salt, onion or garlic powder, or butter from your dinner table.

Fruits

Dr. Hilary Jones, cofounder and chief veterinary officer of DodoVet, said the following fruits are actually good for dogs (again, in moderation):

Fruits should only be given to your dog every once in a while, as some of them (like bananas and mangoes) are high in sugar. And if your dog has diabetes or is overweight, then fruits should be kept to a minimum.

Fish

Like meat, you’ll want to make sure any fish you serve your dog is cooked and unseasoned. Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian working with Stayyy, and Aziza Glass, a veterinarian at Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic, explained that these fish varieties are best.

Arctic char

Catfish

Cod

Flounder

Herring

Salmon

Walleye

Whitefish

Always make sure you’re choosing a fish that is low in mercury. Any fish containing high mercury levels can be toxic to dogs. And fish bones, skin and tails are a no-go.

Grains

Again, as long as you’re serving these grains unseasoned, they should be fine to feed to your dog.

Nuts

Dr. Michelle Burch, a vet at Paramount Pet Health, and Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, said these nuts are OK for dogs to eat in moderation.

Cashews

Hazelnuts

Peanuts

Pecans

Spices, herbs and condiments

Seasonings like salt and butter aren’t great for dogs, but there are a few spices, herbs and condiments that dogs can eat on occasion.

Meats, dairy and other foods

If you’re going to feed your dog meat, make sure it’s cooked and unseasoned. And cheeses should also be plain and served in very small quantities. Meats and other foods that are safe for your dog include:

There are ways to feed your dog a raw diet, but raw meats can give your dog food poisoning if not handled or prepared properly.

Which foods are dangerous for dogs?

While it’s great to know which foods are safe for dogs to eat, it may be even more important to understand which foods can potentially be toxic.

Here’s a list of foods that are either toxic or dangerous when served either in larger quantities or incorrectly.

If your dog eats any of the above foods and is exhibiting signs of stomach upset, lethargy, drooling, weakness, seizures, nervousness or any other symptom that isn’t normal, then you should contact your vet immediately.

Of course, always consult your vet before making any diet changes or regularly incorporating human food into your dog’s daily life. Your vet can give you personalized recommendations based on your pup’s health status.

But now you have all the confirmation you need that you can share your carrot sticks, blueberries and bananas with your new snacktime buddy.