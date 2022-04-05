120+ Food Dog Names From Spicy To Sweet
Dog names worth drooling over 🤤
A foodie like you not only knows how important a good, well-balanced meal is, but you’re also obsessed enough with food to name your dog after some of your favorite grub.
You’re a person after my own heart.
To satiate that refined palate, we decided to inspire the food lovers of the world with some yummy dog names, because what could be better than calling over your spunky little Paprika for her nighttime snack? C’mon!
Here are over 120 food names for dogs that will make you want to get at least 120 dogs. Sorry in advance.
Sweet dog names
These are popular dog names inspired by sweet food.
- Cinnamon
- Cookie
- Honey
- Muffin
- Oreo
Savory dog names
These are popular dog names inspired by savory food.
- Dumpling
- Pepper
- Pickles
- Pumpkin
- Taco
Dessert dog names
If you love sitting in your local bakery and enjoying the aroma of fresh-baked anything, these dog names are for you.
- Babka
- Bagel
- Baklava
- Biscotti
- Biscuit
- Bread
- Cake
- Cake Pop
- Cannoli
- Cheesecake
- Cinnamon Roll
- Crepe
- Croissant
- Crostini
- Cupcake
- Donut
- Focaccia
- Gelato
- Linzar
- Macaroon
- Madeleine
- Meringue
- Naan
- Tiramisu
- Waffle
Spices and herbs dog names
A food lover like you knows that great flavor comes from spices and aromatics. So you might like these food names inspired by flavors from around the world.
- Allspice
- Achiote
- Basil
- Cayenne
- Cilantro
- Clove
- Coriander
- Cumin
- Dill
- Garam Masala
- Ginger
- Mint
- Nutmeg
- Oregano
- Paprika
- Parsley
- Rosemary
- Sage
- Salt
- Sumac
- Tarragon
- Thyme
- Turmeric
- Za’atar
Dog names inspired by nuts
Is your favorite snack a handful of cashews? Or almonds? Then you might like these dog names that are inspired by nuts.
- Almond
- Cashew
- Hazelnut
- Macadamia
- Peanut
- Pecan
- Walnut
Street food dog names
There’s nothing like heading to a street vendor or food truck for some amazing grub. Especially since you can bring your pup with you. These names are inspired by our favorite street food that you can enjoy with your pup by your side.
- Arepa
- Barbecue
- Burrito
- Calzone
- Cheeseburger
- Empanada
- Falafel
- French Fry
- Gyro
- Kebob
- Halal
- Hotdog
- Nacho
- Pastelitos
- Pierogi
- Pizza
- Poutine
- Pretzel
- Ramen
- Rice Ball
- Sausage (Have two pets? Sausage and Pepper!)
- Shawarma
- Sushi
- Wonton
Fruits and veggies dog names
Is your kitchen always stocked with fruits and veggies? These names are for you.
- Apple
- Banana
- Blueberry
- Broccoli
- Broccolini
- Cantaloupe
- Carrot
- Celery
- Chili
- Chipotle
- Cranberry
- Fig
- Garlic
- Grape
- Grapefruit
- Jalapeño
- Kiwi
- Lemon
- Lime
- Mango
- Olive
- Onion
- Orange
- Papaya
- Peach
- Pear
- Pineapple
- Plantain
- Potato
- Raspberry
- Serrano
- Shallot
- Strawberry
- Tangerine
- Tomato
- Yucca
- Zucchini
Condiment-inspired dog names
Just like a good condiment compliments your meal perfectly, your pup compliments your whole life. Too cheesy? (Cheese is also a great dog name!)
- Aioli
- Dijon
- Gochujang
- Guacamole
- Harissa
- Hollandaise
- Ketchup
- Mayo
- Mustard
- Olive Oil
- Relish
- Soy Sauce
- Tzatziki
- Vinegar
Dog food names inspired by drinks
Thirsty? These drink-inspired dog names are everything.
- Bailey
- Coffee
- Coquito
- Cosmo
- Espresso
- Fireball
- Jameson
- Latte
- Macchiato
- Mamajuana
- Margarita
- Martini
- Merlot
- Milkshake
- Mojito
- Pepsi
- Seltzer
- Tequila
- Wine
- Vodka
… Anybody else now extremely hungry?
Haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these other dog name ideas:
"110+ Spanish Dog Names That Are Straight Fuego"
“100+ Hipster Girls Dogs Names For Your Trendy Pup”
“Top 100+ Puppy Names For Boy And Girl Puppies”