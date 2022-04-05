120+ Food Dog Names From Spicy To Sweet

A foodie like you not only knows how important a good, well-balanced meal is, but you’re also obsessed enough with food to name your dog after some of your favorite grub.

You’re a person after my own heart.

To satiate that refined palate, we decided to inspire the food lovers of the world with some yummy dog names, because what could be better than calling over your spunky little Paprika for her nighttime snack? C’mon!

Here are over 120 food names for dogs that will make you want to get at least 120 dogs. Sorry in advance.

Sweet dog names

These are popular dog names inspired by sweet food.

Cinnamon

Cookie

Honey

Muffin

Oreo

Savory dog names

These are popular dog names inspired by savory food.

Dumpling

Pepper

Pickles

Pumpkin

Taco

Dessert dog names

If you love sitting in your local bakery and enjoying the aroma of fresh-baked anything, these dog names are for you.

Babka

Bagel

Baklava

Biscotti

Biscuit

Bread

Cake

Cake Pop

Cannoli

Cheesecake

Cinnamon Roll

Crepe

Croissant

Crostini

Cupcake

Donut

Focaccia

Gelato

Linzar

Macaroon

Madeleine

Meringue

Naan

Tiramisu

Waffle

Spices and herbs dog names

A food lover like you knows that great flavor comes from spices and aromatics. So you might like these food names inspired by flavors from around the world.

Allspice

Achiote

Basil

Cayenne

Cilantro

Clove

Coriander

Cumin

Dill

Garam Masala

Ginger

Mint

Nutmeg

Oregano

Paprika

Parsley

Rosemary

Sage

Salt

Sumac

Tarragon

Thyme

Turmeric

Za’atar

Dog names inspired by nuts

Is your favorite snack a handful of cashews? Or almonds? Then you might like these dog names that are inspired by nuts.

Almond

Cashew

Hazelnut

Macadamia

Peanut

Pecan

Walnut

Street food dog names

There’s nothing like heading to a street vendor or food truck for some amazing grub. Especially since you can bring your pup with you. These names are inspired by our favorite street food that you can enjoy with your pup by your side.

Arepa

Barbecue

Burrito

Calzone

Cheeseburger

Empanada

Falafel

French Fry

Gyro

Kebob

Halal

Hotdog

Nacho

Pastelitos

Pierogi

Pizza

Poutine

Pretzel

Ramen

Rice Ball

Sausage (Have two pets? Sausage and Pepper!)

Shawarma

Sushi

Wonton

Fruits and veggies dog names

Is your kitchen always stocked with fruits and veggies? These names are for you.

Apple

Banana

Blueberry

Broccoli

Broccolini

Cantaloupe

Carrot

Celery

Chili

Chipotle

Cranberry

Fig

Garlic

Grape

Grapefruit

Jalapeño

Kiwi

Lemon

Lime

Mango

Olive

Onion

Orange

Papaya

Peach

Pear

Pineapple

Plantain

Potato

Raspberry

Serrano

Shallot

Strawberry

Tangerine

Tomato

Yucca

Zucchini

Condiment-inspired dog names

Just like a good condiment compliments your meal perfectly, your pup compliments your whole life. Too cheesy? (Cheese is also a great dog name!)

Aioli

Dijon

Gochujang

Guacamole

Harissa

Hollandaise

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Olive Oil

Relish

Soy Sauce

Tzatziki

Vinegar

Dog food names inspired by drinks

Thirsty? These drink-inspired dog names are everything.

Bailey

Coffee

Coquito

Cosmo

Espresso

Fireball

Jameson

Latte

Macchiato

Mamajuana

Margarita

Martini

Merlot

Milkshake

Mojito

Pepsi

Seltzer

Tequila

Wine

Vodka

… Anybody else now extremely hungry?

