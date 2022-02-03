What You Should Know About Flying With Your Cat

Flying is already stressful enough, and flying with your cat can add a lot more prepwork to your plate.

So when you’re flying with a cat, it’s super important to have a thorough plan — especially if you’ve never traveled with him before.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Zach Marteney, a veterinarian and medical director at Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, to find out everything you need to know about flying with your cat.

Can you fly with a cat?

You can fly with your cat in most cases, but it’s super important that you review your airline’s pet policy, because each one is going to be a little different.

“​​Though airlines will vary, most allow in-cabin travel with pets up to a certain weight, usually around 20 to 25 pounds,” Dr. Marteney told The Dodo. “Most cats fall below this weight and can travel in-cabin. Some airlines only allow pets to travel in the cargo hold.”

What are the requirements to fly with a cat?

The requirements for flying with your cat will vary among airlines, but there are going to be a few things a lot of them have in common.

Make sure his rabies vaccine is up to date

The rabies vaccine is required by law in the U.S., so almost every airline will need you to show that your cat’s had all his shots.

“Nearly all will require proof of an up-to-date rabies vaccine,” Dr. Marteney said. “Keep that rabies certificate filed away someplace safe to avoid the extra hassle.”

Keep him in his carrier

During your flight, you can’t let your cat out of his carrier, no matter how tempted you are to snuggle him.

“Once aboard the plane, pets must always stay in their carrier for the duration of the flight,” Dr. Marteney said. “The carrier must stay under the seat in front of you for the duration of the flight — pets are not allowed in overhead bins.”

Some seats are off-limits

If you’re flying with your cat, it’s important to know that your seat selection will be somewhat limited.

“Pets are not allowed in emergency exit rows or front rows where there is not a seat in front of you,” Dr. Marteney said.

Get a special certificate for international flights

And flying internationally with your cat’s going to involve even more preparation than domestic flights.

“For international flights, there are strict requirements for pets traveling into the country,” Dr. Marteney said. “Each country has its own requirements, and many require a special health certificate that needs to be signed by a USDA-accredited veterinarian, then endorsed by an official veterinarian at the USDA.”

Definitely make sure to research what other things your destination country needs when you’re traveling with your cat, because it could involve quite a bit of time management.

“Some countries even require special testing that needs to be done as early as six months in advance,” Dr. Marteney said. “Contact your family veterinarian as soon as you start making international travel plans so they can help you complete any necessary paperwork on an appropriate schedule.”

Tips for flying with your cat in a cabin

If your cat will be flying in the cabin with you, here are a few tips.

Get your cat used to his carrier before your trip

It’s important to make sure your cat’s comfortable with his carrier long before takeoff.

“Get the carrier out of the closet and keep it visible for at least a few days before your travel,” Dr. Marteney said. “This lets them get used to it and makes it less stressful to get into it when the time comes.”

Do a test run at home

If you’ve flown before, you know it’s a whole process. Your cat, however, won’t know what to expect.

Going through the motions with him while you’re at home will help him prepare.

“If you’ve never flown with your cat before, I usually recommend doing a ‘dry run’ beforehand,” Dr. Marteney said. “Put him in the carrier, then go for a short drive to see how he tolerates it.”

Be ready for security

Security can be a bit of an ordeal, and you’ll actually need to carry your cat through this stressful area without the secure confines of his carrier.

“Your cat will need to come out of his carrier and be carried through the metal detector while the carrier goes through the X-ray screening,” Dr. Marteney said. “Try to keep your cat as calm as possible and hold on tight until he can go back in his carrier.”

Tips for flying with your cat in cargo

There are certain things you’ll have to consider if you’re flying with your cat in cargo.

Double check the airline’s protocol

Again, policies regarding pet travel will vary across airlines.

So, once you know who you’re flying with, make sure you familiarize yourself with their restrictions and requirements for cats flying in cargo.

“They may have restrictions on how much food or water they can have or how much bedding they can have in the carrier,” Dr. Marteney said.

Feed your cat before leaving for your flight

Even if it’s not his usual mealtime, make sure you feed your cat before heading out for the airport, because there’s a chance he won’t have any food during the flight.

“Make sure any pets traveling in cargo have eaten and had access to plenty of water before getting to the airport in case they are not allowed to have food or water with them,” Dr. Marteney said.

Pee-proof your carrier

Flights are long, and your cat might have to go to the bathroom. But since he doesn’t have access to a litter box, you’re going to want to prep his carrier for any potential accidents.

“If allowed, line the carrier with an absorbent pad (‘potty pad’ or ‘training pad’) to help minimize any mess if he needs to relieve himself while traveling,” Dr. Marteney said.

Other tips for traveling with your cat on a plane

Here are some other tips for flying with your cat.

Put wet food in your checked bag

You shouldn’t have a problem putting your cat’s dry food and treats in your carry-on luggage. But when it comes to his wet food or liquid treats, you should probably check them since there’s a chance they could get flagged when going through security.

“Wet food may fall under the ‘liquid or gel’ category and probably won’t make it through,” Dr. Marteney said.

Ask your vet about calming products

Calming products can help some cats chill out during a flight, but you should always chat with your veterinarian before taking this approach.

“Many pets do benefit from some pharmacologic help while flying, but discuss any calming products with your family veterinarian before giving them to your cat,” Dr. Marteney said. “They will be able to help you find something that will be safe and effective for relieving travel anxiety.”

Flying is always an ordeal, but as long as you’re well prepared, flying with your cat should be no problem.