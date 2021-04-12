Flower Bouquets That Are Safe For Your Dog

So you don't need to freak out if he steals a bite 🌹

By Sam Howell

Published on 4/12/2021

flowers safe for dogs

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog has a habit of bumping into tables and knocking things over, you might be worried about him getting into that gorgeous bouquet you just splurged on.

Luckily, there are a bunch of flowers that are safe for your pup!

Check out these bouquets that’ll keep your home dog-friendly.

Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.