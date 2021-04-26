Which Flowers Are Safe For My Cat?

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There are plenty of flowers that are poisonous to your cat.

But that doesn’t mean you have to live a flower-free life! According to the ASPCA, there are several types of flowers that are actually safe for your cat (even if she takes a few bites).

So, as long as you’re being super careful about which flowers you bring into your home, there’s no reason why you can’t have a cat-friendly bouquet as a centerpiece for your dining room table.

In fact, The Dodo rounded up some cat-safe flowers you can order right now.