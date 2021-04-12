Which Flowers Are Poisonous To My Dog?

If your dog is the type to eat anything and everything, you might be worried that something he gets into will end up being poisonous for him.

Flowers — both in your garden and in your home — are actually a pretty common cause of toxicity in pets. So it's best to be prepared ahead of time and know which flowers are safe before you put any inside (or outside) your home.

The Dodo spoke with Katharine Bezak, a vet technician and the primary care veterinary technician manager at Absecon Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, to find out which flowers are toxic to your dog, and which ones he’s probably OK sneaking a bite of.

Flowers that are poisonous to dogs

Dogs have a tendency to eat things they shouldn’t, and flowers are no exception.

“Sometimes dogs get curious with smelling the flowers you’ve brought into the home,” Bezak told The Dodo. “It’s not uncommon for pets to eat plants.”

However, there are certain kinds of flowers that are super poisonous to your dog and could cause serious damage or even death.

These include:

Azaleas

Easter Lilies

Foxgloves

Stargazer Lilies

Cyclamen

Oleanders

Tiger Lilies

Daffodils

According to Bezak, there are some other flowers that might cause less severe reactions, like vomiting and gastrointestinal upset, but are still technically considered “toxic” by the ASPCA.

These include:

Birds of Paradise

Pansies

Peace Lilies

Calla Lilies

Gardenias

Pinks (Dianthus)

Carnations

Geraniums

Chrysanthemums

Hibiscus

Poinsettias

Hydrangeas

Primroses

Cosmos

Irises

It’s also SUPER important to note this is not the entire list of flowers that are poisonous to your dog.

The ASPCA has a thorough list of flowers (and other plants!) that are considered toxic to your dog, so make sure you triple-check that before planting or buying flowers.

“If you receive a bouquet containing any of these flowers, it’s best to keep them in a closed-off or high space where your pet cannot get to them,” Bezak said.

Or better yet, get them out of your house altogether. After all, it’s much better to be safe than sorry, in this case.

“If you think your animal may have consumed any of these plants and are concerned about your pet’s health, you can call your local veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center 24-hour emergency poison hotline,” Bezak said.

The ASPCA Poison Control Center number is (888) 426-4435, and you should always have it on hand as a pet parent.

Flowers that are safe for dogs

Luckily, not all flowers are poisonous. There are actually certain types of flowers that are safe for your dog, in case he actually sneaks a bite.

Some flowers that are nontoxic for your pup include:

Roses (EXCEPT for Christmas roses and Easter roses, which aren’t technically part of the rose family, but are actually poisonous to dogs)

Gerbera Daisies — AKA African daisies

Sunflowers

Orchids

Snapdragons

Freesias

Limonium and Statice

Madagascar Jasmine

Stock

Waxflowers

Lisianthus

So you’ve definitely got some dog-friendly options for your garden or dining room table.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.